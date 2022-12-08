 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tremper High School's "Ye Olde English Christmasse Feaste" back in full force

Christmasse Feaste celebrates 40 years

Court jesters Lea Albrecht, left, Erin Dillon, Marta Notarianni and Megan Ginnaty-Moore apply makeup before the 2014 annual Ye Olde Christmasse Feaste at Tremper High School Saturday.

 KENOSHA NEWS FILE PHOTO

After two years of pandemic adjustments to the tradition, the 48th annual "Ye Olde Christmasse Feaste" is back in full force all weekend.

On Friday, Saturday and Sunday, ticketholders to the event can step back in time to the 16th century for family-style food service, music drama and other performances. 

Tickets are available online only at feaste.org, and are $40 per person. The price covers the cost of putting on the event.

Tickets are necessary to attend the event, according to Tremper Choral Music Director Polly Amborn. "Because it's a catered event, you can't get tickets at the door," she  said.

Performances this weekend are 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 3 p.m. on Sunday.

"This year, we're back to what a normal feast would look like," Amborn said. "It's been very eye opening for all the kids, because basically, none of them have been part of the feast ...  For the vast majority of the kids, they've never seen what we do to transform the Tremper cafeteria, and the costumes and, you know, all that we are putting into this is very new, even though it's very old for Kenosha."

