Tremper High School's "Ye Olde English Christmasse Feaste" back in full force

"This year, we're back to what a normal feast would look like," Amborn said. "It's been very eye opening for all the kids, because basically, none of them have been part of the feast ... For the vast majority of the kids, they've never seen what we do to transform the Tremper cafeteria, and the costumes and, you know, all that we are putting into this is very new, even though it's very old for Kenosha."