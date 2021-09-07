Trial date set in 2020 ATF arrest; informant leads to seller of multiple weapons

Palma served eight months in prison on the drug charge and 18 months on the Kenosha County charge. In that case, which originated in 2007, a gunshot was fired into a vehicle. During the investigation, Palma alleged that he was a North Chicago police officer.

Earlier this year, Palma also was indicted on federal charges in the Eastern District of Wisconsin in connection to the county charges.

At an impasse

Palma’s attorney, Brenda VanCuick, said in court Wednesday that she had hoped to have both the county and federal cases combined.

“At this point, he does have some additional pending federal cases, a federal indictment that is related to the events that are charged in this state case,” she said. “But for whatever reason, they are bifurcated now, one in the federal system, one in the state system.

“It was initially our goal to get all the charges in one court or the other. I don’t believe, at this point, that is possible based on my conversations with Mr. Palma’s federal defense attorney and also the assistant state’s attorney.”

Palma would like to move forward, which led to the request to seek a trial date, VanCuick said.