Trial date set in 2020 ATF arrest; informant leads to seller of multiple weapons

A trial date has been set for early next year for a 41-year-old Kenosha man who was arrested in May 2020 by agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms.
Rene M. Palma, who has been in custody in the Kenosha County Circuit Court since his arrest on a $200,000 cash bond, will stand trial Jan. 24 on 15 felony charges in two separate local cases.
A jury status hearing was set for Jan. 18, before Circuit Court Judge Jason Rossell.
Palma is charged in the original county case with six felony counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, two felony counts of selling/possessing/using/transporting machine guns and one felony count of fleeing/eluding.
Those charges stemmed from Palma’s arrest after he allegedly sold firearms to a confidential informant at Wal-Mart, 3300 Brumback Blvd., Somers. If convicted of all counts in that case, he faces a possible prison term of 75 years, six months and a fine of $180,000.
According to the original criminal complaint, the informant in April 2020 told police he sold a firearm to Palma, and that he had previously sold 13 other firearms in the last three years.
In a communication through Facebook on May 17, 2020, the informant told Palma of a seller who had fully automatic firearms and conversion items, which convert semi-automatic firearms to full automatic, for sale. The seller the informant referred to was an undercover ATF agent.
The following day, the agent and Palma agreed through text message the defendant would pay the agent $3,000 for six firearms. The transaction was completed at the Wal-Mart in Somers.
When officers attempted to arrest Palma, he allegedly fled the scene in his motor vehicle.
As he fled through the parking lot, Palma discarded the container with the firearms, which were located by police.
After a search warrant was executed at Palma’s Kenosha residence, the District Attorney’s Office filed six new felony charges, three each of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and three for selling/delivering/possessing a firearm silencer.
Those new charges carry a possible maximum prison term of 61 years, six months in prison and a total fine of $140,000.
Agents seized a 9mm firearm with an extended magazine loaded with 10 rounds of ammunition, additional ammunition and another extended 9mm magazine during the search. In the basement, they found a safe with more than $500,000 in cash.
A search warrant also was executed at Palma’s workplace, where they found what later tested positive for 5.37 grams of cocaine and 5.5 pounds of marijuana.
Criminal court records indicate that Palma was previously convicted of a felony count of falsely acting as a public official in Kenosha County and for manufacturing/delivering cocaine in Lake County, Ill.
Palma served eight months in prison on the drug charge and 18 months on the Kenosha County charge. In that case, which originated in 2007, a gunshot was fired into a vehicle. During the investigation, Palma alleged that he was a North Chicago police officer.
Earlier this year, Palma also was indicted on federal charges in the Eastern District of Wisconsin in connection to the county charges.
At an impasse
Palma’s attorney, Brenda VanCuick, said in court Wednesday that she had hoped to have both the county and federal cases combined.
“At this point, he does have some additional pending federal cases, a federal indictment that is related to the events that are charged in this state case,” she said. “But for whatever reason, they are bifurcated now, one in the federal system, one in the state system.
“It was initially our goal to get all the charges in one court or the other. I don’t believe, at this point, that is possible based on my conversations with Mr. Palma’s federal defense attorney and also the assistant state’s attorney.”
Palma would like to move forward, which led to the request to seek a trial date, VanCuick said.
“I don’t believe that we are resolved, at least at this point, with these (county) cases,” she said. “They have pending for quite some time. Mr. Palma, more than anything, would like some resolution. ... I believe we’re at an impasse. I think at this point, (setting it for trial) is probably the best thing to do under the circumstances.”
Assistant District Attorney Carli McNeill said a plea offer has been made, but not accepted, so she agreed with VanCuick about moving forward. McNeil didn’t comment in court about the terms of the offer.
“I have no objection,” she said. “I would just say the offer has been out there, and he’s not accepting it, but I think the next step is (going to) trial.”
Federal indictment
A grand jury in January indicted Palma on several federal charges that relate to the local case. The charges include drug possession and distribution counts, possession of varying amounts of ammunition and a money-related count.
The indictment lists six financial transactions from April 16 to June 14, 2019, that totaled $42,500 in casher’s checks that Palma deposited into a U.S. Bank account. That charge alleges that Palma “did knowingly and for the purpose of evading the reporting requirements of (U.S. Code) ... structure the following transactions with a domestic financial institution.”
Included in the indictment are several items that are subject to forfeiture if Palma is convicted, including $524,226 in cash, several gold chains, a 24K Suisse one ounce bar and a one ounce Canadian coin. The indictment also listed several different types of ammunition that must be forfeited upon conviction.
In a separate ruling just after the indictment, the district court denied a request by Palma to release the seized cash to allow him to pay his attorney fees.
As part of its ruling to deny, the district judge found the government had an “independent basis for continued custody of the property.” For the three years prior to his arrest, Palma reported taxable income of $8,726, according to the ruling.
The items seized, the more than $520,000 in cash, valuable jewelry and gold, constituted “evidence that the defendant (who worked in a tattoo shop and reported less than $10,000 in taxable income every year) was violating the law,” the ruling states.