Trial delayed for former principal charged with sexual assault of student

He was charged after a now-adult woman came forward with the allegations in 2018.

The woman, identified as Jane Doe in court documents, told police that when she was a student at Bradford she was sent to Tolefree’s office for discipline issues and that beginning in fall 2008 when she was 17 years old Tolefere began propositioning her for sex. The woman told police that “they had sex just about every day at school during her junior year,” according to the criminal complaint, and that Tolefree sometimes called the girl out of class to come to his office for sex. He is also alleged to have met the girl for sexual encounters away from school including at his house and at hotels.

The woman told police the relationship ended when Tolefree was transferred to Washington Middle School. She came forward with her allegations at the same time it was reported that Tolefree had left Washington Middle School while being investigated for having inappropriate sexual relationships with school staff.

After leaving Washington Tolefree was hired as a principal of an elementary school in Zion, Ill. He was placed on leave in Zion after the sex assault charges were filed in Kenosha, and the Zion school board voted to end his contract in 2020.

Tolefree faces the possibility of being sentenced to up to six years in prison for each of the three counts if convicted.

