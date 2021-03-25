Trial delayed for former principal charged with sexual assault of student

Over the objections of the defense, the jury trial for former principal Curtiss Tolefree Jr. — accused of having a sexual relationship with a student — is being delayed.
Tolefree, 43, is charged with three counts of sexual assault of a student by school staff. He is alleged to have had a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old student while he was dean at Bradford High School more than a decade ago.
The case was scheduled to go to trial on April 5.
At a hearing Thursday, the state requested a delay because one of the two Kenosha Police detectives who investigated the case was going to be unavailable.
Defense attorney Denise Hertz-McGrath objected, saying the trial date has been on the calendar for months. “We are ready to go to trial,” she said, saying if the state is not ready the charges should be dismissed.
Tolefree has entered a not guilty plea to the charges.
Kenosha County Circuit Court Judge Mary K. Wagner denied the request to dismiss the case and agreed to have the court set a new trial date. Tolefree is free on bond while awaiting trial. A new date for the trial has not yet been set.
Tolefree is the former principal of Washington Middle School and a former administrator at Bradford High School.
He was charged after a now-adult woman came forward with the allegations in 2018.
The woman, identified as Jane Doe in court documents, told police that when she was a student at Bradford she was sent to Tolefree’s office for discipline issues and that beginning in fall 2008 when she was 17 years old Tolefere began propositioning her for sex. The woman told police that “they had sex just about every day at school during her junior year,” according to the criminal complaint, and that Tolefree sometimes called the girl out of class to come to his office for sex. He is also alleged to have met the girl for sexual encounters away from school including at his house and at hotels.
The woman told police the relationship ended when Tolefree was transferred to Washington Middle School. She came forward with her allegations at the same time it was reported that Tolefree had left Washington Middle School while being investigated for having inappropriate sexual relationships with school staff.
After leaving Washington Tolefree was hired as a principal of an elementary school in Zion, Ill. He was placed on leave in Zion after the sex assault charges were filed in Kenosha, and the Zion school board voted to end his contract in 2020.
Tolefree faces the possibility of being sentenced to up to six years in prison for each of the three counts if convicted.