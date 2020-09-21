Trubisky 2 TD passes, Barkley hurt as Bears edge Giants

“We’ve got to finish,” Trubisky said. “We’ve got to put four quarters together and keep getting better.”

Montgomery ran for 82 yards. Robert Quinn had a strip sack in the first quarter that led to a field goal in his Bears debut after missing the opener with an ankle injury. Khalil Mack had his first sack of the season and recovered a fumble. And Chicago held New York to 295 yards after giving up 426 last week.

Barkley’s injury

Limited to 6 yards on 15 attempts against Pittsburgh on Monday night, Barkley came up clutching his right knee when he was dragged down by Jackson at the end of a run. The 2018 offensive rookie of the year was taken for X-rays after being helped to the sideline.

The Giants announced Tuesday Barkley has a torn ACL and is out for the rest of the season. He will undergo surgery later this week.

Jones’ day

Second-year QB Daniel Jones threw for 241 yards and an interception.

“Tough, tough first half for us,” Jones said. “You know, I’d like to go back and look at the turnovers. Certainly got to do a better job with that. We came out in the second half and we responded as a team. I thought we were able to play some complementary football with the defense coming up for us, making big plays and the offense, you know, able to move the ball and score some points. So, you know, ultimately, we ran out of time there at the end, but we responded and we certainly got to start better.”

