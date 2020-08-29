Trump unveils $250M rapid COVID-19 test deal with Abbott Labs

President Trump announced a $750 million deal with Abbott Laboratories for rapid COVID-19 tests at the Republican National Convention Thursday night. Under the agreement, the administration would purchase 150 million of the tests, which take only 15 minutes to deliver results.
The Food and Drug Administration granted Abbott's test emergency use authorization on Wednesday for patients with suspected COVID-19, making it the first rapid coronavirus test that doesn't require any special computer equipment. The test is the size of a credit card and is based on the same technology used to test for the flu, strep throat and other infections.
"Results can be read directly from the testing card, a similar design to some pregnancy tests," the FDA said in a statement announcing its decision. "This simple design is fast and efficient for healthcare providers and patients and does not need the use of an analyzer."
The test will sell for only $5, according to Abbott, giving it a competitive edge over similar tests that need to be run through a machine.
Abbott's new test, however, still has limitations. Like most older coronavirus tests, the rapid test still requires a nasal swab by a health worker, and the results can be less accurate than the slower types of tests. The FDA said in a statement announcing the decision that negative results with Abbott's test may need to be confirmed with a lab test in some cases.
"In general, antigen tests are very specific, but are not as sensitive as molecular tests," according to the FDA. That means the Abbott tests may be more likely to return false negative results, missing some cases where a person is actually infected. The FDA says in some cases people who test negative may need to be tested again with a molecular lab test to confirm the results.
"Due to the potential for decreased sensitivity compared to molecular assays, negative results from an antigen test may need to be confirmed with a molecular test prior to making treatment decisions. Negative results from an antigen test should be considered in the context of clinical observations, patient history and epidemiological information," the agency said.
Despite its limitations, the Trump administration's agreement with Abbott could increase COVID-19 testing in the United States, a goal of public health experts that the president dismissed only months prior.
