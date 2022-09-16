Trying to earn his quarterback's respect

GREEN BAY — Amari Rodgers hadn’t heard about his quarterback’s terse, less-than-flattering remark about him a day earlier. And there was a good reason for that.

“I deleted Twitter like a week and a half ago,” the second-year wide receiver and return man explained with a smile Thursday afternoon. “I’ve been off of that.”

So, it wasn’t until a member of the Green Bay Packers public-relations staff gave Rodgers a heads up after practice that four-time NFL MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers had been asked about his potential role in the Packers offense after not having played a single snap during last Sunday’s loss at Minnesota.

“Yeah, he's returning for us now,” the quarterback had replied during his usual Wednesday Q&A session with reporters as the Packers prepared for Sunday night’s home opener against the Chicago Bears.

As they waited awkwardly while expecting him to expound on his answer, he simply added, “That's all I got on it.”

The undercurrent of the quarterback’s dismissive answer was impossible to miss: He doesn’t trust the 2021 third-round pick from Clemson and doesn’t mind a bit that Amari Rodgers isn’t part of the current on-field wide receiver rotation.

In fact, since such answers are rare from the team’s longtime captain — and stood in stark contrast to the lengthy soliloquy he’d delivered earlier in the session about practicing patience with young players and the importance of direct communication — that it felt like the 18-year veteran was writing off the youngster altogether with his reply.

But to Amari Rodgers’ credit, he didn’t sulk when told of his quarterback’s comments, and he didn’t act sensitive or hurt when asked by a reporter following practice if being dismissed by a future Pro Football Hall of Famer who talks constantly about receivers needing to earn his trust.

“That’s just the truth. I haven’t earned his trust,” Amari Rodgers said. “That’s my role — I’m the return guy right now. I’m just focused on trying to make a spark. And I feel like once I do make a spark in the return game — or continue to do that, like I did in the preseason — then more opportunities will open up for me.

“Me being my own biggest critic, I know what I need to work on even more. So, just knowing my flaws right now, I’m continuing to work on them, going against our defense every single day on the scout team. We have one of the best defenses in the league, and if I make plays versus them, then maybe he’ll see, ‘OK, he may be ready.’ And that may open up more opportunities, too. So just finding any way I can show them that I’m making steps in the right direction, that’s really what I’m focused on right now.”

In three preseason games, Amari Rodgers caught seven passes for 66 yards and a touchdown, and also had a 50-yard kickoff return. He definitely wasn’t perfect — his poorly-run route against San Francisco in the preseason opener led to a Jordan Love interception — but he added running back duties to his repertoire late in camp and seemed to be trending upward.

Against the Vikings, his lone punt return went for 12 yards and his lone kickoff return went for 14, but he caught all six balls he fielded cleanly, which wasn’t always the case last year.

He had also reported to training camp 15 pounds lighter and acknowledged that his disappointing rookie season — in which he played only 103 offensive snaps, caught only four passes for 45 yards and struggled on returns — was no one’s fault but his own

He took a similar approach Thursday.

“You just have to take it as a challenge, really. That’s how I took it — as a challenge to step my game up,” Amari Rodgers said. “I love challenges. I’ve been challenged my whole football career.

“I’m just going to take it head-on and do what I’ve got to do to earn his trust so I can go out there and make plays like I know I can. I’m confident in myself, without a doubt. I want him to be confident in me as well. It’s just taking those steps in the right direction, and it’ll come to fruition. It’s a long season. I know the opportunity will come. And when it does, I’m going to make sure I’m ready.”

Extra points

Left tackle David Bakhtiari (knee) did not practice Thursday, but head coach Matt LaFleur said it was part of a day-on, day-off schedule for the five-time All-Pro. “He will not practice even when he is fully back in terms of into the lineup,” LaFleur said. “He’s not going to practice three days in a row. So it will be a day on, a day off, a day on.” LaFleur wouldn’t say if Bakhtiari will play against the Bears. … Right tackle Elgton Jenkins (knee) was limited in practice for a second straight day and his status for the Bears also remains unclear. … Tight end Marcedes Lewis had a veteran rest day. … Wide receiver Allen Lazard (ankle) practiced on a limited basis for a second straight day and could play against the Bears. … Defensive coordinator Joe Barry said he never considered matching No. 1 cornerback Jaire Alexander up man-to-man with Vikings star wideout Justin Jefferson, who had 184 yards and a touchdown last Sunday. Barry prefers to use zone coverage in his scheme. “That’s not a real big challenge for the guy you’re asking to do that, but (it is for) the other 10 people around him,” Barry said. “I think (Alexander) is a type of corner that you can do something like that with, and we will. ... But we feel pretty good about Eric Stokes and Rasul Douglas, as well.”