Tune In (Aug. 12, 2020): 'Peyton Place' revels in 1950s scandals

H-bombs aside, one of the most explosive events of the 1950s was the publication of Grace Metalious' novel "Peyton Place" (7 p.m., TCM), adapted for the screen in 1957, starring Lana Turner and Hope Lange.

A tale of a seemingly perfect New England town beset with dark secrets, the book included insinuations of incest, unspeakable sex acts and abortion. It was the "dirty book" Americans couldn't stop reading.

It's worth noting that "Peyton Place," the most scandalous book of its time, produced a film that today, is rated PG.

TONIGHT'S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS