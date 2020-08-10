Tune In (Aug. 12, 2020): 'Peyton Place' revels in 1950s scandals

H-bombs aside, one of the most explosive events of the 1950s was the publication of Grace Metalious' novel "Peyton Place" (7 p.m., TCM), adapted for the screen in 1957, starring Lana Turner and Hope Lange.
A tale of a seemingly perfect New England town beset with dark secrets, the book included insinuations of incest, unspeakable sex acts and abortion. It was the "dirty book" Americans couldn't stop reading.
It's worth noting that "Peyton Place," the most scandalous book of its time, produced a film that today, is rated PG.
TONIGHT'S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS
- Five acts move forward on "America's Got Talent" (7 p.m., NBC).
- After a family fight, a niece comes to stay with Bill and Jo on "United We Fall" (7 p.m., ABC).
- Julie Chen Moonves hosts "Big Brother" (7 p.m., CBS).
- The top four acts compete on the season finale of "World of Dance" (8 p.m., NBC).
- Season seven wraps up on an apocalyptic note on "Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." (8 p.m., ABC).
- The apparent murder of a weed mogul leads Jenny to a posh demimonde on "Coroner" (8 p.m., CW).
- "Impact of Hate: Charlottesville" (8 p.m., ID) recalls how a gathering of neo-Nazis, emboldened by Donald Trump's presidency, erupted in violence.
- "Yusuf Hawkins: Storm Over Brooklyn" (8 p.m., HBO) offers a documentary look at a 1989 murder that convulsed New York City. The film offers a minute-by-minute account of the crime and interviews friends and associates of the victim and his killers, 30 years removed from the grim events.
CULT CHOICE
A camcorder captures the chaos after a mysterious creature attacks New York in the 2008 shocker "Cloverfield" (6:30 p.m., Showcase), one of the more original films to explore post-9/11 jitters.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!