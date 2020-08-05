Tune in for Aug. 6

Everything that’s old is new. Even if it’s dead. Or at least well-preserved.

Streaming today on HBO Max, “An American Pickle” plays around with almost too many ideas at once. The title and the film’s concept are a bit of a joke on the Jewish immigration themes of the 1986 Don Bluth cartoon feature “An American Tail.” It also riffs on the artisan hipster culture that has defined Brooklyn for some time and offers Seth Rogen a chance to play his slob everyman routine, not once but twice.

Not to give too much away — or more than is already revealed in the film’s amusing trailer — Rogen plays Herschel Greenbaum, an early 20th-century ditch-digger from the old country who arrives in New York via Ellis Island to seek his dreams. Life is good for him and his wife, until he slips into a giant vat at the pickle factory. In a bit of magical realism, he’s perfectly preserved and awakens circa 2020 to find the world transformed and his wife long dead. Rogen also plays Ben Greenbaum, his only living relative.