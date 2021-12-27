Tune In for Dec. 27

Christmas is over. Let’s start the retrospectives. Robin Roberts hosts “The Year: 2021” (8 p.m., ABC), a two-hour glance back at a year that saw hopes raised about a return to “normal” life only to be dashed by the COVID virus’s resilience and the resistance of a vocal minority to medical science and common-sense vaccinations.

“2021” also recalls efforts by activists to maintain awareness of global warming and efforts to achieve racial justice, countered by other attempts to restrict voting rights and literally outlaw the teaching of inconvenient truths about American history.

Also, beginning today, Roku will stream the weekly series “Roku Recommends,” which kicks off with the year-end special “The Year in Streaming,” a list of its top 10 series of the year.

OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

The voices of Anna Kendrick and Justin Timberlake animate the 2016 fantasy “Trolls” (7 p.m., NBC).

A Parisian hood (Jean Paul Belmondo) goes on a crime spree with a naive American (Jean Seberg) in Jean Luc Godard’s New Wave breakthrough “Breathless” (7 p.m., TCM). Belmondo died on Sept. 6.

Gibbs flashes back to his early days on “NCIS” (8 p.m., CBS, r).

Tommy suffers a personal crisis on “9-1-1: Lone Star” (8 p.m., Fox, r).

Undercover with surfing gangsters on “NCIS: Hawai’i” (9 p.m., CBS, r).

Jimmy Fallon hosts “That’s My Jam” (9 p.m., NBC, r).

On two “POV” (PBS, check local listings) documentaries, “Unapologetic” (9 p.m.) follows young activists accusing Chicago officials of waging war on the Black community, and “Le Frere” (9:30 p.m.) profiles a young man who contends with growing paralysis by retreating into reveries out of manga picture books.

CULT CHOICE

An emotionally damaged would-be hustler (Jon Voight) befriends a handicapped con man (Dustin Hoffman) in director John Schlesinger’s 1969 drama “Midnight Cowboy” (7 p.m., TMC). Released in the early days of Hollywood’s rating system, this film received both an “X” rating and a Best Picture Oscar, a fact that shocked many and announced to many more that a new era of motion pictures had arrived.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0