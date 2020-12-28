Tune in for Dec. 31

A pioneer of TV comedy, Carl Reiner (June 29) inspired generations of writers and performers. Hugh Downs (July 1) was the face and voice of "20/20." Charlie Daniels (July 6) was no stranger to the small screen. Special effects expert Grant Imahara (July 13) illuminated "Mythbusters." Regis Philbin (July 24) shared top billing like no other. John Saxon (July 25) was one of many fleeting boyfriends on "The Mary Tyler Moore Show."

Appearing on series as varied as "The Waltons" and "Seinfeld," Wilford Brimley (Aug. 1) is most associated with Quaker Oats. Media mogul Sumner Redstone died on Aug. 11. Among his many achievements, Joe Ruby (Aug. 26) co-created "Scooby-Doo, Where Are You!" Before he was "Black Panther," Chadwick Boseman (Aug. 28) had many cameos on TV dramas.

First known as Emma Peel from "The Avengers," Diana Rigg's (Sept. 10) many credits include "Game of Thrones" and the recent remake of "Black Narcissus." Honor Blackman ("Goldfinger"), who preceded Rigg on "The Avengers," died on April 5. Mac Davis and Helen Reddy both hosted variety series in the 1970s, and both died on Sept. 29.

David Lander (Dec. 4) was perhaps best known for his role as Squiggy from "Laverne & Shirley."

For decades, centenarians Kirk Douglas (Feb. 5) and Olivia de Havilland (July 26) appeared in notable TV films and miniseries.