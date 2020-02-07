Tune in for Feb10

With only four days to go, the Valentine's Day episodes have begun.

On "Bob Hearts Abishola" (7:30 p.m., CBS), the farfetched, star-crossed couple learn to express affection laced with restraint. On "All Rise" (8 p.m., CBS), Luke's romantic gesture is seen as inappropriate to the court setting.

An episode of "9-1-1: Lone Star" (7 p.m., Fox) strays far from the pink hearts and flowers theme with visits to a male strip club, a bull semen factory and a protest against male "toxicity."

An extreme variation on the Valentine's Day theme, the "Independent Lens" (9 p.m., PBS, check local listings) documentary "Leftover Women" travels to China to profile three successful professional women in their 30s. Their unmarried status has long been socially stigmatized. Recently, the government and the ruling Communist Party have created an official campaign to cast unwed women in a negative light, dubbing them "Leftover Women."

Proof that some look for love in the most unlikely places, "Met While Incarcerated" (7 p.m. and 10 p.m., Reelz) profiles three women embarking on relationships with men behind bars for violent offenses.

TONIGHT'S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS