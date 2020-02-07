Tune in for Feb10

With only four days to go, the Valentine's Day episodes have begun.
On "Bob Hearts Abishola" (7:30 p.m., CBS), the farfetched, star-crossed couple learn to express affection laced with restraint. On "All Rise" (8 p.m., CBS), Luke's romantic gesture is seen as inappropriate to the court setting.
An episode of "9-1-1: Lone Star" (7 p.m., Fox) strays far from the pink hearts and flowers theme with visits to a male strip club, a bull semen factory and a protest against male "toxicity."
An extreme variation on the Valentine's Day theme, the "Independent Lens" (9 p.m., PBS, check local listings) documentary "Leftover Women" travels to China to profile three successful professional women in their 30s. Their unmarried status has long been socially stigmatized. Recently, the government and the ruling Communist Party have created an official campaign to cast unwed women in a negative light, dubbing them "Leftover Women."
Proof that some look for love in the most unlikely places, "Met While Incarcerated" (7 p.m. and 10 p.m., Reelz) profiles three women embarking on relationships with men behind bars for violent offenses.
TONIGHT'S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS
The top 10 perform on "America's Got Talent" (7 p.m., NBC).
A new killer has some personal axes to grind on "Prodigal Son" (8 p.m., Fox.
"No Passport Required" (8 p.m., PBS, check local listings) scours the Chinese food scene in Las Vegas.
A college admission scandal on "Bull" (9 p.m., CBS).
A flight survivor requires special care on "Manifest" (9 p.m., NBC).
An influencer under the influence on "The Good Doctor" (9 p.m., ABC).
Acorn begins streaming the third season of "Agatha Raisin." The series is based on the humorous detective novels by Scottish author Marion Chesney, who died on Dec. 30.
Chris Hemsworth and Tom Hiddleston star in the 2017 Marvel fantasy "Thor: Ragnarok" (7:30 p.m., TNT, TV-14).
Netflix is now streaming "Ragnarok," a six-part Danish-Norse miniseries set in the present day about a teenage boy (David Stakston) who discovers that he has the powers of a Norse god and decides to use them to fight the special interests behind climate change and global environmental disasters.