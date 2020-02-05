Tune in for FEb6

A night of too many new and returning shows brings several familiar faces back to prime time. Is that enough to attract viewers?

Edie Falco (“The Sopranos,” “Nurse Jackie”) stars in “Tommy” (9 p.m., CBS). She’s Abigail “Tommy” Thomas, a decorated NYPD officer hired to become the first female chief of police for Los Angeles, and one of the first in the nation.

Television grew up with baby boomers. And vice versa. Now boomers are the butt of sitcom jokes about being clueless, needy and irresponsible. Fran Drescher (“The Nanny”) and Steven Weber (“Wings”) star on “Indebted” (8:30 p.m., NBC), as profligate parents forced to move in with their son and his feisty young wife.

Rosario Dawson stars in “Briarpatch” (9 p.m., USA), a mystery in the noir vein so quirky it often feels like a spoof.

ALSO DEBUTING TONIGHTA “Riverdale” spin-off, “Katy Keene” (7 p.m.) follows four photogenic 20-somethings trying to make it in Manhattan. Lucy Hale (“Pretty Little Liars”) returns to the CW.

Peter Sarsgaard, Kyle Gallner, and David Strathairn star in the true-crime drama “Interrogation,” streaming on CBS All Access.