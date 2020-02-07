Tune in for Feb11

ABC shakes things up just a bit, asking viewers to look at a familiar genre from a different perspective.

Produced by 50 Cent, the true-life-inspired legal thriller "For Life" (9 p.m.) stars Nicholas Pinnock as Aaron, loosely based on Isaac Wright Jr., wrongfully convicted on charges of acting as a drug kingpin. Facing life behind bars, he becomes a jailhouse lawyer and eventually passes the bar to enable him to try cases before the very court that sentenced him.

From the earliest, we learn that Aaron is not only dedicated to justice, but to proving that the system and the men who put him away are thoroughly rotten. "Life" has all the makings of a powerful legal drama: an emphatic character with clear motivation and a noble cause. Will viewers warm to its radical depiction of a rigged system?

TONIGHT'S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

"Ali & Cavett: The Tale of the Tapes" (8 p.m., HBO) recalls the remarkable relationship between heavyweight champion Muhammad Ali and talk show host Dick Cavett.

"American Experience" (8 p.m., PBS, check local listings) recalls the 1938 bout between Joe Louis and German boxer Max Schmeling.