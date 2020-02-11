Tune in for Feb12

Reality series really reach “ripe” status when they invite former participants back to play for old times’ sake. This 40th season of “Survivor” (7 p.m., CBS) is nothing but nostalgia, as all 20 players are not merely former contestants, but past winners.
TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTSA fateful misdiagnosis on “Chicago Med” (7 p.m., NBC).
Leah Remini joins the judges on “Masked Singer” (7 p.m., Fox).
“Nature” (8 p.m., PBS, TV-G, check local listings) celebrates “Wild Florida.”
An epidemic of gas leaks on “Chicago Fire” (8 p.m., NBC).
Will Arnett hosts “Lego Masters” (8 p.m., Fox).
“NOVA” (8 p.m., PBS, check local listings) focuses on dogs.
A man suspected of killing a homeless victim may be linked to many cold cases on “Chicago P.D.” (9 p.m., NBC).
Dex investigates a suspicious wedding on “Stumptown” (9 p.m., ABC).
CULT CHOICEA Harvard man posing as a homeless man (William Powell) becomes a wise butler for a scatter-brained Park Avenue socialite (Carole Lombard) in the 1936 screwball comedy “My Man Godfrey” (9 p.m., TCM).
SERIES NOTESGrade inflation on “The Goldbergs” (7 p.m., ABC) ... Archie ponders life after graduation on “Riverdale” (7 p.m., CW) ... Cupid’s arrow on “Schooled” (7:30 p.m., ABC) ... A family trip to Paris on “Modern Family” (8 p.m., ABC) ... A Valentine’s Day potluck on “Single Parents” (8:30 p.m., ABC) ... Murder is bigger in Texas on “Criminal Minds” (9 p.m., CBS).
LATE NIGHTTom Papa appears on “Conan” (10 p.m., TBS) ... Jimmy Fallon welcomes Ryan Seacrest, Zoe Kravitz and Jhene Aiko on “The Tonight Show” (10:35 p.m., NBC) ... Will Ferrell sits down on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (10:35 p.m., CBS) ... Edie Falco, Adam Pally, Andrew Zimmern, Jose Andres and Elijah Wood visit “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (11:35 P.m., NBC).