Tune In for Jan. 17

Filmmaker James Rutenbeck, director of “A Reckoning in Boston” on “Independent Lens” (9 p.m., PBS, check local listings), discovered that he might be the right narrator for the story he set out to tell.

A white man raised in a Boston suburb, Rutenbeck wanted to chronicle the struggles and triumphs of Black students at a Boston night school. But the more he tried to capture their stories, he ran into experiences completely at odds with his understanding of Boston’s long history of segregation and racial strife. He also quickly found that his middle-class upbringing had insulated him from the economic realities of his subjects.

So rather than presuming to tell the students’ stories, he began to explore his own, his confrontation with his miseducation and the gnawing feeling that the systems that had supported him had also shielded him from complicity in other people’s disenfranchisement and oppression.

The 30th Trumpet Awards (8 p.m., Bounce) honors Black humanitarians and artists. This year’s recipients include Courtney B. Vance, Zaila Avant-garde and Sen. Raphael Warnock.

Also scheduled to observe the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, “Urban One Honors” (7 p.m., TV One) presents “The Soundtrack of Black America.”

OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

An unseasonable chill puts Austin on ice on “9-1-1: Lone Star” (7 p.m., Fox, r). This episode may dredge up painful memories for Texas residents who suffered through a cold snap last winter, accompanied by a breakdown of the power grid.

The Los Angeles Rams host the Arizona Cardinals in NFL wild-card playoff action (7:15 p.m., ABC, ESPN).

A rescue ship has dangerous cargo on “NCIS” (8 p.m., CBS).

Anthony Anderson, T-Pain, Ryan Tedder and Bebe Rexha appear on “That’s My Jam” (8 p.m., NBC), hosted by Jimmy Fallon.

Evidence against a cartel bigshot goes missing on “NCIS: Hawai’i” (9 p.m., CBS).

All three Joes slow down for a thoughtful snow day on “Ordinary Joe” (9 p.m., NBC).

