Tune in for Jan. 3

A remarkable film featuring a can't-miss-performance, "Elizabeth Is Missing" on "Masterpiece" (8 p.m. Sunday, PBS, check local listings) may be too harrowing for some. Glenda Jackson, in her first television role in three decades, stars as Maud, a feisty elderly woman living alone, in spite of encroaching dementia. She goes about her life, making tea, gardening and visiting her old colleagues at her former haunt, the Salvation Army, but needs Post-it notes to remind her of the most mundane details, like locking the front door.