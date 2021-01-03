Tune in for Jan. 3

A remarkable film featuring a can't-miss-performance, "Elizabeth Is Missing" on "Masterpiece" (8 p.m. Sunday, PBS, check local listings) may be too harrowing for some. Glenda Jackson, in her first television role in three decades, stars as Maud, a feisty elderly woman living alone, in spite of encroaching dementia. She goes about her life, making tea, gardening and visiting her old colleagues at her former haunt, the Salvation Army, but needs Post-it notes to remind her of the most mundane details, like locking the front door.
Her dwindling powers of concentration become sporadically focused after her longtime friend Elizabeth (Maggie Steed) vanishes. Maud is also haunted by a mystery from her past. After discovering an old compact buried in Elizabeth's garden, her mind travels back to 1949, when her older and far more glamorous sister also disappeared.
SUNDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
- Fox premieres "Call Me Kat" (7 p.m. Sunday). Mayim Bialik ("Blossom," "The Big Bang Theory") stars in this remake of "Miranda," a hit U.K. series starring Miranda Hart ("Call the Midwife") as a woman of a certain age and a certain size who has long since stopped caring about what other people think of her choices, her looks, her single status and her quirks.
- Also debuting, the animated comedy "The Great North" (7:30 p.m. Sunday, Fox) features the voice of Nick Offerman as Beef Tobin, a lonely, abandoned dad who has taken his family to the outer reaches of Alaska, the setting of a thousand Discovery Channel series.
- "Jimmy Carter: Rock & Roll President" (8 p.m. Sunday, CNN) includes interviews with the 39th president's fellow Georgian Gregg Allman, Nobel laureate Bob Dylan and former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright about how music both influenced Carter and how the "soft power" of America's pop culture came to influence the world.
- Scheduled on "60 Minutes" (6:30 p.m., CBS): Victims of internet conspiracy theories fight back; the Supreme Court frees a man tried six times for multiple murders without evidence; Igor Levit, a German pianist who fought COVID isolation by streaming performances over Twitter.
- "The Watch" (7 p.m., BBC America) debuts, adapted from the "Discworld" series by Terry Pratchett.
- After a woman is kidnapped on her wedding day, she can't decide if her abductor may actually be a lifesaver in the 2021 shocker "Fatal Fiance" (7 p.m., Lifetime).
- Washington and Philadelphia meet in NFL action (7:20 p.m., NBC).