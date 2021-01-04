Tune in for Jan. 4

The “Independent Lens” (9 p.m., PBS, check local listings) documentary “A Woman’s Work: The NFL’s Cheerleader Problem,” relates the surprisingly grim reality at the center of America’s most popular spectacle.

It follows two women who came to realize that despite their supporting role in an $11 billion industry, they were making roughly minimum wage and required to pay for their own hair, makeup and costume maintenance. To add insult to injury, they made far less than mascots who presumably had not gone through a lifetime of dance, performance and pageant training!

The decision of Lacy and Maria to sue the Oakland Raiders and Buffalo Bills did not sit well with many fans. The film explores unfair labor practices as well as gruesome attitudes toward women who speak up in a male-dominated field.

