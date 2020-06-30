Tune in for July 2

Sometimes a series finale can feel like a mercy killing. Oliver's medical experience comes in handy on the series finale of "Council of Dads" (7 p.m. NBC. This three-hanky weepy was the latest (and hopefully, the last) NBC drama to try to re-create its "This Is Us" magic. Remember "The Village"?

The cancellation of "Council" marks the end of a particularly dismal season for NBC. Of seven original scripted shows introduced in the 2019-20 season, only "Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist" has been renewed. That series married some of the saccharine neo-cornballism of "This Is Us" with the psycho-jukebox feeling of CW's brilliant and original "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend."

For those keeping score, NBC canceled six new series while CBS canceled three new shows in total. Nearly all of these failures share a common element: They were anchored by a familiar face or a big star from another series (and another era).

NBC's cancellations include "Bluff City Law" (Jimmy Smits, "NYPD Blue"); "Indebted" (Fran Drescher, "The Nanny"); "Perfect Harmony" (Bradley Whitford, "The West Wing") and "Sunnyside" (Kal Penn, "House"). Over on CBS, Patricia Heaton ("Everybody Loves Raymond"), Matt LeBlanc ("Friends") and Pauley Perrette ("NCIS") weren't enough to interest viewers in "Carol's Second Act," "Man With a Plan" or "Broke," respectively.