Tune in for July 4

A sporting event of dubious nature under the best of circumstances, 2020 Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest (7 p.m. ESPN2) will take place despite concerns about COVID-19. Traditionally conducted before throngs of fans on Surf and Stillwell avenues in Brooklyn's faded and fabled Coney Island, the event will take place at a private location this year.

In keeping with this year's concerns, the event will donate 100,000 hot dogs to a New York City food bank.

Other events include "Macy's Fourth of July Spectacular" (7 p.m. NBC). "Today" anchor Craig Melvin will host the proceedings. They include performances by Black Eyed Peas, The Killers, Lady A, John Legend, Tim McGraw and Brad Paisley.

Over on PBS, "A Capitol Fourth" (7 p.m., check local listings) has also improvised. This marks the 40th annual "Fourth," celebrating America's 244th birthday. John Stamos and Vanessa Williams host a series of concerts recorded at venues all over the country, including Washington, D.C., New York, Nashville, Los Angeles and Philadelphia. The program will also look back at highlights from its four-decade history.

In a similar vein, "A Boston Pops Salute to Our Heroes" (7 p.m. Bloomberg) will blend numbers performed for today's event with past performances.