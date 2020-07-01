Tune in for July 5

Showtime debuts "Outcry" (9 p.m.), a five-part true-crime docuseries rife with political reverberations and emotional hand grenades.

A tale of police misconduct and prosecutorial overreach on one side and charges of the most heinous nature on the other, "Outcry" adds sports culture to the mix. And Texas sports culture at that. If you can imagine "Friday Light Nights" meets the Central Park Five, you're getting close.

Like many witch-trial-like horror stories from the 1990s, "Outcry" begins with murky charges at a day care center that end up destroying reputations. It has a Greek chorus of voices on both sides -- lawyers and activists convinced that Kelley has been railroaded and accusers ready to "believe the child" who seem ready to back up their righteous convictions with Bible quotes and fury.

"Outcry" offers a fascinating slice of the American pie that could have happened anywhere. But things are bigger in Texas.

