Tune in for July 6

"American Experience" (8 p.m., PBS, check local listings) marks 100 years of women's suffrage with "The Vote," a two-night survey history of the women's rights movement in the United States, dating back to the early decades of the 19th century.

While clearly a glance at our distant past, it conjures themes that still resonate today, particularly when discussing women's history, women in politics and attitudes toward feminism with a capital F. Did the movement reflect the yearnings of all women, or only of an elite? Was it too middle-class? Too college-educated and too white? Or, in the case of this documentary approach, too PBS?

Tonight's installment focuses mostly on personalities, including Susan B. Anthony, Harriot Stanton Blatch and Alice Paul.

An excellent survey history filled with a vivid cast of characters and all of the contradictions and paradoxes of unfolding struggles, "The Vote" features a wealth of period photography and the voices of narrators Mae Whitman, Laura Linney and Patricia Clarkson. It's a real must for those who still watch television for something new to learn and think about.

