Tune in for June 28

A story within a story and then some, the new HBO docuseries "I'll Be Gone in the Dark" (10 p.m. Sunday, TV-MA) explores one amateur sleuth's search for the truth, and how that quest became an unhealthy and all-consuming addiction.

On one level, "Dark" looks into the unsolved "career" of the so-called Golden State Killer, a man who raped more than 50 women before murdering at least 10. We meet women, now into middle age, who were raped by a masked man as he terrorized the Sacramento area in the 1970s. On top of this story, we meet amateur crime investigator Michelle McNamara, who used the internet, her blog and old-fashioned legwork to rekindle interest in the unsolved case.