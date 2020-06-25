Tune in for June 28

A story within a story and then some, the new HBO docuseries "I'll Be Gone in the Dark" (10 p.m. Sunday, TV-MA) explores one amateur sleuth's search for the truth, and how that quest became an unhealthy and all-consuming addiction.
On one level, "Dark" looks into the unsolved "career" of the so-called Golden State Killer, a man who raped more than 50 women before murdering at least 10. We meet women, now into middle age, who were raped by a masked man as he terrorized the Sacramento area in the 1970s. On top of this story, we meet amateur crime investigator Michelle McNamara, who used the internet, her blog and old-fashioned legwork to rekindle interest in the unsolved case.
OTHER HIGHLIGHTS
- Scheduled on "60 Minutes" (6 p.m., CBS): voting during a pandemic; how lack of regulation allowed bogus COVID test kits to flood the market; street protests in New York.
- Amanda Seales hosts the BET Awards 2020 (7 p.m., CBS, BET). Drake is the most-nominated artist, with six nods. Megan Thee Stallion and Roddy Rich have received five nominations.
- Halloween inspires a financial move on "Black Monday" (7 p.m., Showtime), returning from hiatus.
- Murder follows Will and Ellie to the movies on "Grantchester" on "Masterpiece" (7 p.m., PBS, check local listings).
- Too close to the case on "Hightown" (7 p.m., Starz).
- "Backstory" (8 p.m., ESPN) looks at "The Decision," the much-ballyhooed televised announcement that Lebron James was departing Cleveland for Miami in 2010.
- Time for decisions in the third-class compartments on "Snowpiercer" (8 p.m., TNT).
- The Duttons open camp on "Yellowstone" (8 p.m., Paramount).
- Radio evangelists complicate the case on "Perry Mason" (8 p.m., HBO).
- Jada wades into the dating waters on "The Chi" (8 p.m., Showtime).
- A murder complicates John's plans on "Beecham House" on "Masterpiece" (9 p.m., PBS, check local listings).
- Millie Manx vows to keep the Christmas village twinkle glowing on "NOS4A2" (9 p.m., AMC, BBC America).
- Rico plays peacemaker as news of tragedy spreads on the finale of "Penny Dreadful: City of Angels" (9 p.m., Showtime).
