Tune in for June 29

"POV" (7 p.m., PBS, check local listings) will spend two nights on the docuseries "And She Could Be Next." The film focuses on the political campaigns of six women of color during the contentious 2018 U.S. midterm elections.

Hailing from the North and South, Stacey Abrams, Bushra Amiwala, Maria Elena Durazo, Veronica Escobar, Lucy McBath and Rashida Tlaib all challenge the status quo within their party and the expectation that women who aren't white are supposed to serve and wait and dutifully turn up at the polls to support candidates who don't necessarily represent them.

The film explores how the changing demographics of states and communities made these campaigns possible and how the prospect of the long-prevailing white and male politicians losing dominance has inspired backlash, resistance and paranoia.

