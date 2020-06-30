Tune in for June 30

As we’ve seen before, sometimes sports films allow people to discuss and confront subjects that might seem “too difficult” if handled directly.

Indigenous women on reservations in the United States and Canada are 10 times more likely to be murdered than women elsewhere. This film documents the establishment of an all-woman boxing gym established in Canada’s Blackfeet Nation. There, women get to bond and tell stories, use the punching bag as a “therapist” and relate tales of harassment and fear. The film also offers a view of life on a reservation, dispelling many media and movie stereotypes.