Tune in for June 30

As we’ve seen before, sometimes sports films allow people to discuss and confront subjects that might seem “too difficult” if handled directly.
An “ESPN Films” (6:30 p.m., ESPN) presentation, “Blackfeet Boxing: Not Invisible” discusses a scandalously underreported phenomenon.
Indigenous women on reservations in the United States and Canada are 10 times more likely to be murdered than women elsewhere. This film documents the establishment of an all-woman boxing gym established in Canada’s Blackfeet Nation. There, women get to bond and tell stories, use the punching bag as a “therapist” and relate tales of harassment and fear. The film also offers a view of life on a reservation, dispelling many media and movie stereotypes.
TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTSAuditions continue “America’s Got Talent” (7 p.m., NBC).
Former church members “groomed” for marriage to polygamous elders when they were barely out of childhood recall life in a fundamentalist Mormon sect on “Warren Jeffs: Prophet of Evil” (7 p.m., A&E).
Flood victims get help on a two-hour edition of “Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back” (7 p.m., Fox).
Stock trading can be murder on “FBI” (8 p.m., CBS).
The CW presents the stand-up special “Barry Brewer: Chicago I’m Home” (8 p.m., CW).
The two-night “POV” (8 p.m., PBS, check local listings) docuseries “And She Could Be Next” concludes.
“Supermarket Shock: Crisis in America’s Food Supply” (9 p.m., CNBC) examines a key front line in the battle with COVID-19, from vulnerable meat processing plants to the kid working her first job at the grocery counter.
Dan stacks the decks in divorce court on “Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story” (9 p.m., USA).
A crack sniper snaps on “FBI: Most Wanted” (9 p.m., CBS).
Duels and dance battles commence on “World of Dance” (9 p.m., NBC).
In the season finale, “The Genetic Detective” (9 p.m., ABC) moves beyond cold cases and helps solve a recent murder.
A fixture of sitcoms for decades gets his own Netflix stand-up special “George Lopez: We’ll Do It for Half.”
