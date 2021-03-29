Tune-in for March 29

National Geographic serves up a new season of an old show and a “new” series very similar to an old favorite.
“Running Wild With Bear Grylls” (8 p.m.) enters its sixth season. As fans know, in every episode, the wildlife expert takes a famous or semi-famous celebrity on a harrowing adventure amid rugged scenery. Tonight, Bear is joined by Anthony Mackie, who appeared in the off-Broadway staging of “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” recently adapted for streaming by Netflix. He’s been in Marvel superhero movies that have never interested me, as well as Netflix’s “Altered Carbon.” Bear takes Mackie on a breathtaking tour of Italy’s Dolomite mountains.
Fans of “The Amazing Race” should enjoy “Race to the Center of the Earth” (9 p.m.). Taking a cue from that show and the 1963 comedy “It’s a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World,” “Center” pits four teams of intrepid athletes against each other. Rival squads depart from a different remote corner of the world, racing to get to a $1 million prize suspended from a buoy located at “the center of the Earth.” Unlike most treasure hunts, they know where they are going. It’s just a matter of getting over the cliffs, rapids and waterways between them and the jackpot.
TONIGHT’S HIGHLIGHTS
The 2021 NCAA Basketball Tournament (6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., CBS) continues.
The ease with which extreme religious movements and cult thinking impact politics and international affairs is explored on the “Independent Lens” (9 p.m., PBS, check local listings) documentary “’Til Kingdom Come.” The film follows a father-daughter team from Israel who have spent decades fundraising among American religious fundamentalists who see support for Israel as a central part of their end-times belief.
Bobby reflects on “9-1-1” (7 p.m., Fox, r).
Elizabeth Vargas hosts “America’s Most Wanted” (8 p.m., Fox).
An experiment tests space junk on “Debris” (9 p.m., NBC).
Claire’s estranged father visits on “The Good Doctor” (9 p.m., ABC).
CULT CHOICE
A childless couple adopt an alien that resembles a human baby, only to discover it has its own agenda in the 2019 horror movie “Brightburn” (6:25 p.m., StarzEncore), a dark twist on the Superman mythology.