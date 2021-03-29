Tune-in for March 29

“Running Wild With Bear Grylls” (8 p.m.) enters its sixth season. As fans know, in every episode, the wildlife expert takes a famous or semi-famous celebrity on a harrowing adventure amid rugged scenery. Tonight, Bear is joined by Anthony Mackie, who appeared in the off-Broadway staging of “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” recently adapted for streaming by Netflix. He’s been in Marvel superhero movies that have never interested me, as well as Netflix’s “Altered Carbon.” Bear takes Mackie on a breathtaking tour of Italy’s Dolomite mountains.

Fans of “The Amazing Race” should enjoy “Race to the Center of the Earth” (9 p.m.). Taking a cue from that show and the 1963 comedy “It’s a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World,” “Center” pits four teams of intrepid athletes against each other. Rival squads depart from a different remote corner of the world, racing to get to a $1 million prize suspended from a buoy located at “the center of the Earth.” Unlike most treasure hunts, they know where they are going. It’s just a matter of getting over the cliffs, rapids and waterways between them and the jackpot.