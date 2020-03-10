Tune in for March 12

They certainly passed the audition. Fifty years after the Beatles broke up, the durable popularity of the Lennon-McCartney songbook is put to the test with the high-concept 2019 musical comedy "Yesterday" (7 p.m., HBO).

Himesh Patel stars as a struggling musician who suffers a blow to the head, only to awaken to a world where everyone has forgotten all about the Fab Four. His ability to interpret their songs and pass them off as his own makes him an international sensation.

Directed by Danny Boyle ("Slumdog Millionaire"), "Yesterday" was made for roughly $25 million and grossed more than $150 million worldwide, a bona-fide hit that proved that yet another generation has embraced songs their mother would know.

Fifty years after the band's breakup, "Yesterday" demonstrated the Beatles' enduring appeal. Will there be future Beatle movies? Tomorrow never knows.

