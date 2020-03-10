Tune in for March 12

They certainly passed the audition. Fifty years after the Beatles broke up, the durable popularity of the Lennon-McCartney songbook is put to the test with the high-concept 2019 musical comedy "Yesterday" (7 p.m., HBO).
Himesh Patel stars as a struggling musician who suffers a blow to the head, only to awaken to a world where everyone has forgotten all about the Fab Four. His ability to interpret their songs and pass them off as his own makes him an international sensation.
Directed by Danny Boyle ("Slumdog Millionaire"), "Yesterday" was made for roughly $25 million and grossed more than $150 million worldwide, a bona-fide hit that proved that yet another generation has embraced songs their mother would know.
Fifty years after the band's breakup, "Yesterday" demonstrated the Beatles' enduring appeal. Will there be future Beatle movies? Tomorrow never knows.
TONIGHT'S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS
- A drunk driver leaves tragedy behind on "Station 19" (7 p.m., ABC).
- The bass contest dominates the conversation on "Last Man Standing" (7 p.m., Fox).
- New friends on "Outmatched" (7:30 p.m., Fox).
- A drug bust sparks a major fight on "Deputy" (8 p.m., Fox).
- A wealthy inventor needs help on "Grey's Anatomy" (8 p.m., ABC).
- Carol's boyfriend asks her to take one for the team on the season finale of "Carol's Second Act" (8:30 p.m., CBS).
- A wealthy victim creates a sense of urgency on "Tommy" (9 p.m., CBS).
- An assault on a teen uncovers a major scandal on "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" (9 p.m., NBC).
- The anniversary of Jon's death inspires reflection on "A Million Little Things" (9 p.m., ABC).
- Sam offers relationship advice on "Better Things" (9 p.m., FX).
- A pattern of clumsiness on "Breeders" (9:30 p.m., FX).
- Lily confides her doubts and fears to her co-workers on "Devs," streaming its third episode today on HULU.
CULT CHOICE
One of the weirder films directed by Cecil B. DeMille, the 1930 pre-Code musical comedy "Madam Satan" (8:45 p.m., TCM) features art deco sets and a sexy masquerade party set aboard a doomed dirigible.