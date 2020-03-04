Tune in for March 5

Do we worship technology? A murder mystery miniseries thriller set in the high-tech wonderland of Northern California, "Devs" begins streaming on Hulu today. It's actually from FX. More on that later.

Created, written and directed by Alex Garland ("Ex Machina"), "Devs" projects an austere beauty. Sonoya Mizuno stars as Lily Chan, a computer engineer for Amaya, a quantum computing firm set on a glorious campus that more resembles a religious shrine than a corporate park. "Devs" marks the first venture for FX/Hulu that will stream exclusively on Hulu. (And not appear on FX at all!) I told you it was a mystery.