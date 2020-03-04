Tune in for March 5

Do we worship technology? A murder mystery miniseries thriller set in the high-tech wonderland of Northern California, "Devs" begins streaming on Hulu today. It's actually from FX. More on that later.
Created, written and directed by Alex Garland ("Ex Machina"), "Devs" projects an austere beauty. Sonoya Mizuno stars as Lily Chan, a computer engineer for Amaya, a quantum computing firm set on a glorious campus that more resembles a religious shrine than a corporate park. "Devs" marks the first venture for FX/Hulu that will stream exclusively on Hulu. (And not appear on FX at all!) I told you it was a mystery.
Look for the first two episodes to stream today and new "Devs" to arrive every Thursday thereafter.
TONIGHT'S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS
- "Better Things" (9 p.m.) returns, starring Pamela Adlon as a working mother of a certain age making her way in a Hollywood milieu.
- The short-form sketch comedy anthology series "Cake" (9 p.m., FXX) returns for a second season.
- What passes for funny in Finland? Sundance Now begins streaming "Idiomatic," a comedy about a young couple (she's Finnish; he's Swedish) united by love, but divided by language.
- Missing narcotics raise suspicions on "Station 19" (7 p.m., ABC).
- Kyle crams for his exams on "Last Man Standing" (7 p.m., Fox).
- Charlie reaches out on "Deputy" (8 p.m., Fox).
- Big decisions on "Grey's Anatomy" (8 p.m., ABC).
- Fighting City Hall on "Tommy" (9 p.m., CBS).
- Fading memories on "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" (9 p.m., NBC).
- Eddie's sister stirs the pot on "A Million Little Things" (9 p.m., ABC).
CULT CHOICE
TCM dedicates the day to films starring Kirk Douglas, including two directed by Stanley Kubrick: "Paths of Glory" (7 p.m.) and "Spartacus" (8:45 p.m.).