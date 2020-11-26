Tune in for Nov. 28

Just a day after Disney+ debuted its new "Black Beauty," HBO presents "The Call of the Wild" (7 p.m. Saturday), a 2020 adaptation of Jack London's 1903 novel.

The modern-day "Beauty" relates the tale of a mustang ripped from the wild to the posh domesticity of a Long Island paddock. "Wild" sticks closer to London's story of a family dog taken from the comforts of his California home to the tooth-and-claw savagery of the frozen north.

"Call of the Wild" may concern the turn-of-the-century Yukon country, but the movie tells a tale of 2020. As it stands, the film is considered a commercial failure, but only because it was yanked from theaters in March, as COVID-19 struck. It actually made more money in its second week, a rarity for big-budget wide releases.

Some critics quibbled about the special effects, but were generally pleased with Harrison Ford's performance and narration.

SATURDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS

Alan Cumming hosts "Masterpiece: 50 Fabulous Years" (7 p.m., PBS).The special glances back at the Sunday-night institution that has aired such favorites as "I, Claudius," (1976); "Bleak House" (1985 and 2005); "Prime Suspect" (1991); and "House of Cards" (1991) over the years.

College football action includes LSU at Texas A&M (7 p.m., ESPN), Oklahoma at West Virginia (7:30 p.m., ABC) and Arizona at UCLA (8 p.m., Fox).

"Robbie the Reindeer: Hooves of Fire and Legend of the Lost Tribe" (7 p.m., CBS, TV-G).

John O'Hurley ("Seinfeld") hosts "The National Dog Show" (7 p.m., NBC), with insights and commentary from David Frei and Mary Carillo.

Plans go awry in the 2020 holiday romance "Merry Liddle Christmas Wedding" (7 p.m., Lifetime).

The voices of Ed Asner, Betty White and Tim Curry animate the 1996 special "The Story of Santa Claus" (8 p.m., CBS, TV-G).

A bride-to-be welcomes the embrace of her dance instructor after her wedding is canceled in the 2020 romance "The Christmas Waltz" (8 p.m., Hallmark, TV-G).

