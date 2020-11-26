Tune in for Nov. 28

Just a day after Disney+ debuted its new "Black Beauty," HBO presents "The Call of the Wild" (7 p.m. Saturday), a 2020 adaptation of Jack London's 1903 novel.
The modern-day "Beauty" relates the tale of a mustang ripped from the wild to the posh domesticity of a Long Island paddock. "Wild" sticks closer to London's story of a family dog taken from the comforts of his California home to the tooth-and-claw savagery of the frozen north.
"Call of the Wild" may concern the turn-of-the-century Yukon country, but the movie tells a tale of 2020. As it stands, the film is considered a commercial failure, but only because it was yanked from theaters in March, as COVID-19 struck. It actually made more money in its second week, a rarity for big-budget wide releases.
Some critics quibbled about the special effects, but were generally pleased with Harrison Ford's performance and narration.
SATURDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
- Alan Cumming hosts "Masterpiece: 50 Fabulous Years" (7 p.m., PBS).The special glances back at the Sunday-night institution that has aired such favorites as "I, Claudius," (1976); "Bleak House" (1985 and 2005); "Prime Suspect" (1991); and "House of Cards" (1991) over the years.
- College football action includes LSU at Texas A&M (7 p.m., ESPN), Oklahoma at West Virginia (7:30 p.m., ABC) and Arizona at UCLA (8 p.m., Fox).
- "Robbie the Reindeer: Hooves of Fire and Legend of the Lost Tribe" (7 p.m., CBS, TV-G).
- John O'Hurley ("Seinfeld") hosts "The National Dog Show" (7 p.m., NBC), with insights and commentary from David Frei and Mary Carillo.
- Plans go awry in the 2020 holiday romance "Merry Liddle Christmas Wedding" (7 p.m., Lifetime).
- The voices of Ed Asner, Betty White and Tim Curry animate the 1996 special "The Story of Santa Claus" (8 p.m., CBS, TV-G).
- A bride-to-be welcomes the embrace of her dance instructor after her wedding is canceled in the 2020 romance "The Christmas Waltz" (8 p.m., Hallmark, TV-G).
