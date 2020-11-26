Tune in for Nov. 29

Paul Giamatti ("Billions") lends his voice to "Empires of New York" (7 p.m. Sunday, CNBC), narrating a tabloid fantasy disguised as a history of the 1980s.

"Empires" profiles seminal figures from the period, junk-bond king Ivan Boesky, hotelier and "Queen of Mean" Leona Helmsley, gangster John Gotti, prosecutor and future mayor Rudolph Giuliani and media-savvy developer and future president Donald Trump.

The five-part series runs through Dec. 27, chronicling a decade that saw New York City rise from squalor and bankruptcy to a kind of feisty glitz, even if much of it was financed by sketchy debt and speculation.

Curiously absent among its major profiles are Ed Koch, the mayor associated with the city's 1980s turnaround, and Australian media mogul Rupert Murdoch, who used the tabloid New York Post and later his Fox empire to celebrate law & order politics, tax-cut conservatism, sleazy celebrity gossip and vulgar and ostentatious displays of wealth. Both were more influential at the time than the five profiled in "Empires."

TONIGHT'S HIGHLIGHTS

Directed by Errol Morris ("Thin Blue Line"), "My Psychedelic Love Story" (7 p.m. Showtime) recalls a curious chapter in the history of the counterculture. Employing striking graphics, reenactments and period footage and photography, "Love Story" offers an extended interview with Joanna Harcourt-Smith, who spent her 20s as the lover of LSD guru Timothy Leary, when he was on the run from the U.S. government after being sprung from prison by the Weather Underground.

(7 p.m. Showtime) recalls a curious chapter in the history of the counterculture. Employing striking graphics, reenactments and period footage and photography, "Love Story" offers an extended interview with Joanna Harcourt-Smith, who spent her 20s as the lover of LSD guru Timothy Leary, when he was on the run from the U.S. government after being sprung from prison by the Weather Underground. Scheduled on "60 Minutes" (6:30 p.m., CBS): An interview with Department of Homeland Security director Chris Krebs, fired by the White House; the discovery of a historic shipwreck thought to be a slave ship; a profile of James Corden.

(6:30 p.m., CBS): An interview with Department of Homeland Security director Chris Krebs, fired by the White House; the discovery of a historic shipwreck thought to be a slave ship; a profile of James Corden. As Reagan cuts benefits and social programs while cutting taxes, his first lady takes the brunt of media criticism on "The Reagans" (7 p.m., Showtime).

(7 p.m., Showtime). The Green Bay Packers host the Chicago Bears in NFL action (7:20 p.m., NBC).

(7:20 p.m., NBC). Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall star in the 1988 comedy "Coming to America" (8 p.m., CBS).

(8 p.m., CBS). Grace puts family first in the season finale of "The Undoing" (8 p.m., HBO).

(8 p.m., HBO). Loy is given a business lesson on the season finale of "Fargo" (9 p.m., FX).

(9 p.m., FX). Barbara's sister's story emerges on "Murder on Middle Beach" (9:10 p.m., HBO).

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0