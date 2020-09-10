Tune in for Sept. 10

Let’s pretend everything’s “normal”! Not unlike divorcing parents putting on a show for the kids over a holiday dinner, the Kansas City Chiefs host the Houston Texans in the opening night game (7:20 p.m., NBC) of the 2020 NFL season.
I face most NFL seasons with only one certainty: The New York Jets are pretty much a lock to fall short of the Super Bowl.
This season begins with so many uncertainties, it’s enough to make your head spin. And that’s even before you put on your mask.
Will players wear masks? Coaches? Cheerleaders? Will games be canceled if enough players test positive for COVID-19? How many is enough? Too many? Will all of the games be played in empty stadiums? Will TV fans watch these “virtual” spectacles?
Scheduling a “normal” NFL season may make sense to some and will make money for teams and broadcasters. But is it good for the league in the long run?
Speaking of 9/11, National Geographic recalls the terror attack with the documentary “Bin Laden’s Hard Drive” (9 p.m.. It’s hard to read the mind of a dead man, but CNN national security analyst Peter Bergen has sifted through more than 470,000 declassified digital files to reveal a complex person who projected the image of an ascetic holy man to his deluded faithful, yet who used the latest technology to plan mass murder and recruit suicide bombers.
HBO Max streams the movie adaptation of the novel “Unpregnant” by Jennie Hendriks and Ted Caplan. Rife with controversy, “Unpregnant” stars Haley Lu Richardson and Barbie Ferreira as a pregnant teenager and her best friend, who turn the 900-mile-long trip into the nearest abortion provider into an epic road trip adventure.
TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTSOn two helpings of “Last Man Standing” (Fox): snoring (8 p.m.); Vanessa has bad news (8:30 p.m.).
A celebrity hits reset on “Tamar Braxton: Get Ya Life!” (8 p.m., WE).
“Shark Attack: The Paige Winter Story With Robin Roberts” (9 p.m., ABC)
