Tune in for Sept. 10

Let’s pretend everything’s “normal”! Not unlike divorcing parents putting on a show for the kids over a holiday dinner, the Kansas City Chiefs host the Houston Texans in the opening night game (7:20 p.m., NBC) of the 2020 NFL season.

I face most NFL seasons with only one certainty: The New York Jets are pretty much a lock to fall short of the Super Bowl.

This season begins with so many uncertainties, it’s enough to make your head spin. And that’s even before you put on your mask.

Will players wear masks? Coaches? Cheerleaders? Will games be canceled if enough players test positive for COVID-19? How many is enough? Too many? Will all of the games be played in empty stadiums? Will TV fans watch these “virtual” spectacles?

Scheduling a “normal” NFL season may make sense to some and will make money for teams and broadcasters. But is it good for the league in the long run?