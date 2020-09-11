Tune in for Sept. 11

It often takes a bad show to reveal just how difficult it can be to make a good one.

There’s an art to creating characters, both bad and good. And it’s simply more difficult to present an obnoxious or disturbing character than a “nice” one. Sometimes we identify with the transgressors, or at least take pleasure in their forthright nature. After all, they can say what we only think. But just as often, they’re simply obnoxious.

Canadian actress Katherine Ryan stars in “The Duchess,” now streaming on Netflix. She’s Katherine, an American single mother living in London, raising her daughter, Olive (Kate Byrne), with only occasional help from Olive’s father, a renegade member of a forgotten boy band who lives on a houseboat, drinks too much and thinks nothing of giving Olive sticks of dynamite for her birthday.

Now streaming on Peacock, the 2020 documentary “Black Boys” examines what it’s like to be young, vulnerable and Black. It focuses particularly on the mental health issues resulting from a continual sense of fear and marginalization.