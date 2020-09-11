Tune in for Sept. 12

"Coastal Elites" (7 p.m. Saturday, HBO) sets out to do the impossible. A political satire of our COVID-ravaged times produced under the peculiar conditions of social distancing, "Elites" assembles an impressive cast to play well-heeled and well-connected media types at the end of their tethers, rambling rather endlessly about their frustrations with the unraveling of their understanding of the world and blaming the president and his followers for their respective meltdowns.