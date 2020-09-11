Tune in for Sept. 12

"Coastal Elites" (7 p.m. Saturday, HBO) sets out to do the impossible. A political satire of our COVID-ravaged times produced under the peculiar conditions of social distancing, "Elites" assembles an impressive cast to play well-heeled and well-connected media types at the end of their tethers, rambling rather endlessly about their frustrations with the unraveling of their understanding of the world and blaming the president and his followers for their respective meltdowns.
It would be one thing if these NPR-tote-bag-collecting stereotypes were part of a broader comedy, but "Coastal" presents their prolonged rants as theatrical monologues written by Paul Rudnick. The effect offers the worst of two worlds: the emotionally flattening effects of Zoom conferencing and the hifalutin staginess of high theater presented on the small screen.
- At least one show acknowledges an awful truth: DIY is not for everybody. The new series "Help! I Wrecked My House" (7 p.m. Saturday, HGTV) offers interventions for amateur contractors who mistakenly believed that carpentry is "easy."
- Part of a Saturday block of mysteries, "Secret State" (6 p.m., Ovation) stars Gabriel Byrne ("Miller's Crossing"), Charles Dance ("Game of Thrones") and Ruth Negga ("Loving," "Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.") in a British thriller set in the murky intersection of government, big business and banking.
SATURDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
- South Alabama hosts Tulane in College Football (6:30 p.m., ESPN).
- Wake Forest hosts Clemson in College Football (6:35 p.m., ABC).
- NHL Hockey (7 p.m., NBC).
- MLB Baseball (7 p.m., Fox).
- A woman goes to homicidal lengths to protect children in the 2020 shocker "Deranged Granny" (7 p.m., Lifetime).
- "Animal Babies" (7 p.m., BBC America) searches for the cute and cuddly on the African plains.
- Facing writer's block, an author finds purpose by helping a small-town boy in the 2017 romance "At Home in Mitford" (8 p.m., Hallmark).
