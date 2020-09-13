Tune in for Sept. 13

Set in Amsterdam, a city both genteel and exotic, historical and rife with the tensions of 21st-century cosmopolitan culture, “Van der Valk” stars Marc Warren (“Beecham House,” “The Good Wife”) as detective Piet van der Valk, a handsome, blond and seemingly unattached sleuth who specializes in the frequent homicides that bob up in the canals. “Van der Valk” blends traditional detective work with commentary on a Northern European society’s difficult adjustment to a multicultural population. The very first murder we’re shown on “Van der Valk” is shot through with political intrigue as an election nears between Social Democrats and anti-immigrant activists who have moved from the political fringe to the brink of power.