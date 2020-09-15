Tune in for Sept. 15

George Stephanopoulos hosts “The Presidential Town Hall: Your Voice, Your Vote, Your Questions” (8 p.m., ABC). In this setting, the president will face undecided voters, both in person and “virtually,” and answer their questions.
People support the president for myriad reasons too lengthy to discuss in here. And they have every right to do so. But those presenting themselves as “on the fence,” “in the middle” or “undecided,” are simply being disingenuous. Or maybe they want to play an “undecided” voter on TV and hang out with George Stephanopoulos. Talk about reality television!
The television business has been helping stretch the definition of “normal” behavior for some time.
TV-themed DVDs available today include season three of “Killing Eve.”
TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS
The second night of semifinals on “America’s Got Talent” (7 p.m., NBC).
Secret ingredients on “Hell’s Kitchen” (7 p.m., Fox).
“Frontline” (8 p.m., PBS, check local listings) presents “Policing the Police 2020,” examining the challenge of reforming police departments facing protests from the communities they serve.
Five Black fathers discuss the joys and responsibilities of their role in the special “They Call Me Dad” (8 p.m., OWN).
A homicidal student heads for the border on “FBI: Most Wanted” (9 p.m., CBS).
Bash discovers a rare ailment in a young patient on “Transplant” (9 p.m., NBC).
Immigrants from Mexico and El Salvador fight for their rights in the one-hour special “Building the American Dream” (9 p.m., PBS, check local listings).
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!