Tune in for Sept. 15

George Stephanopoulos hosts “The Presidential Town Hall: Your Voice, Your Vote, Your Questions” (8 p.m., ABC). In this setting, the president will face undecided voters, both in person and “virtually,” and answer their questions.

People support the president for myriad reasons too lengthy to discuss in here. And they have every right to do so. But those presenting themselves as “on the fence,” “in the middle” or “undecided,” are simply being disingenuous. Or maybe they want to play an “undecided” voter on TV and hang out with George Stephanopoulos. Talk about reality television!