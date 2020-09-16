Tune in for Sept. 16

Keith Urban hosts the "55th Academy of Country Music Awards" (7 p.m., CBS). For the first time, the ACM awards will be broadcast from Nashville and take place in three separate venues: the Grand Ole Opry House, Nashville's historic Ryman Auditorium and the Bluebird Cafe.
Even if you've never followed country music, you might be familiar with those places from "Nashville," the soapy musical melodrama that aired on ABC and CMT from 2012-18.
- In other music news, Netflix debuts "Sing On!" an eight-episode karaoke singing competition hosted by Tituss Burgess ("Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt").
- Also streaming on Netflix, the four-part docu-series "The Challenger: The Final Flight" recalls the seven members of the space shuttle crew who died in an explosion on Jan. 28, 1986. The disaster was particularly traumatic for young people, who were encouraged to watch the launch on television in their classrooms.
- "Islands of Wonder" (7 p.m., PBS, check local listings) debuts, with a look at Madagascar, considered the oldest island on Earth and one boasting a biodiversity rich enough to inspire endless study. And a CGI movie franchise (and spinoff Hulu series) too boot.
- With so many strange events occurring, it's almost too easy to forget the extraordinary. "Notre-Dame: Our Lady of Paris" (8 p.m., ABC) recalls the 2019 conflagration that gutted the extraordinary 12th-century cathedral, a towering achievement of late-medieval engineering and civilization.
- As the Scarecrow taught us in "The Wizard of OZ," some people think quite well without any brains at all. "NOVA" (8 p.m., PBS, check local listings) takes a scientific look at that notion with "Secret Mind of Slime."
- While on the theme of decisions, "Hacking Your Mind" (9 p.m., PBS, check local listings) examines how corporations and marketers manipulate consumers into choices they only think are their own.
TONIGHT'S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS
- ESPN offers fans a double-header of Major League Baseball: The Phillies and Mets meet (6 p.m.), followed by the Diamondbacks and Angels (9 p.m.).
- Five acts proceed to the finals on "America's Got Talent" (7 p.m., NBC).
- A busker wakes up to realize that he's the only one in the world who remembers the Beatles in the 2019 musical fantasy "Yesterday" (7 p.m., HBO Signature).
- "Extreme Ice Machines" (8 p.m., Science) celebrates outrageous vehicles and tools designed for some of the coldest places on Earth.
