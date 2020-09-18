Tune in for Sept. 18

Beautiful, breathtaking and violent, “Ratched” debuts on Netflix. Sarah Paulson (“American Crime Story”) stars in a meditation on the character of Mildred Ratched, the sadistic nurse at the center of Ken Kesey’s “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest.”

Unlike the FX series “Fargo,” which maintains a close tonal resemblance to the original film, this series departs radically from Milos Forman’s 1975 adaptation of “Cuckoo.”

In fact, “Ratched” offers a lavish homage to other directors, most notably Alfred Hitchcock and Stanley Kubrick. If you can imagine the lurid doings of “Vertigo,” “The Birds” and “Psycho” taking place in the hotel featured in “The Shining,” you’re just getting started.

A remarkable cast includes Sharon Stone as a woman with a grudge against Dr. Hanover. Amanda Plummer is Louise, the operator of the motel where Ratched resides, and Cynthia Nixon is Gwendolyn, the press secretary to the governor (Vincent D’Onofrio), who sees the handling of the Tolleson case as central to his reelection campaign.

Speaking of movie adaptations streaming on Netflix, “Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous” debuts.