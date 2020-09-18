Tune in for Sept. 18

Beautiful, breathtaking and violent, “Ratched” debuts on Netflix. Sarah Paulson (“American Crime Story”) stars in a meditation on the character of Mildred Ratched, the sadistic nurse at the center of Ken Kesey’s “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest.”
Unlike the FX series “Fargo,” which maintains a close tonal resemblance to the original film, this series departs radically from Milos Forman’s 1975 adaptation of “Cuckoo.”
In fact, “Ratched” offers a lavish homage to other directors, most notably Alfred Hitchcock and Stanley Kubrick. If you can imagine the lurid doings of “Vertigo,” “The Birds” and “Psycho” taking place in the hotel featured in “The Shining,” you’re just getting started.
A remarkable cast includes Sharon Stone as a woman with a grudge against Dr. Hanover. Amanda Plummer is Louise, the operator of the motel where Ratched resides, and Cynthia Nixon is Gwendolyn, the press secretary to the governor (Vincent D’Onofrio), who sees the handling of the Tolleson case as central to his reelection campaign.
Speaking of movie adaptations streaming on Netflix, “Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous” debuts.
The adults-playing-adolescents comedy “Pen15” returns for a second season on Hulu.
Friends and motorcyclists Ewan McGregor and Charley Boorman travel more than 13,000 miles over 100 days on an epic, 11-episode adventure from the tip of South America to Los Angeles on “Long Way Up,” streaming on Apple TV+.
TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS“America’s Got Talent” (7 p.m., NBC).
Michael Douglas, the producer of the movie “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest,” stars in the 1995 drama “The American President” (7 p.m., StarzEncore). Directed by Rob Reiner, “American” was written by Aaron Sorkin four years before the debut of “The West Wing.”
“Great Performances” (8 p.m., PBS, check local listings) celebrates composer Joseph Haydn.
An officer is charged with brutality on “Blue Bloods” (9 p.m., CBS).
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!