Tune in for Sept. 20

Review enough television and the notion of "better" or "best" begins to blur. Is "Fargo" better than "The Crown"? Who knows, and frankly, who cares? I've watched every episode of both series. More than once.

With that attitude, I've come to see events like the 72nd Emmy Awards (7 p.m. Sunday, ABC) as decidedly pointless. It will be interesting to see how host Jimmy Kimmel "works" a room that's been emptied by COVID restrictions. Speaking of rooms, remote cameras have been stationed in more than 140 nominees' own homes to gauge their reaction. Kimmel has joked that it will be a "combination of the Emmy Awards and 'Big Brother.'" I'm not sure where a red carpet fits into all this.