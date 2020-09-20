Tune in for Sept. 20

Review enough television and the notion of "better" or "best" begins to blur. Is "Fargo" better than "The Crown"? Who knows, and frankly, who cares? I've watched every episode of both series. More than once.
With that attitude, I've come to see events like the 72nd Emmy Awards (7 p.m. Sunday, ABC) as decidedly pointless. It will be interesting to see how host Jimmy Kimmel "works" a room that's been emptied by COVID restrictions. Speaking of rooms, remote cameras have been stationed in more than 140 nominees' own homes to gauge their reaction. Kimmel has joked that it will be a "combination of the Emmy Awards and 'Big Brother.'" I'm not sure where a red carpet fits into all this.
- The Seattle Seahawks host the New England Patriots in NFL Football (7:20 p.m., NBC).
- Scheduled on the 53rd season premiere of "60 Minutes" (6:30 p.m., CBS): an interview with former national security adviser Ret. Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster; voting by mail in Pennsylvania; a profile of LSU football coach Ed Orgeron.
SUNDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
- Alan and Celia experience a seven-year itch as "Last Tango in Halifax" (7 p.m., PBS, check local listings) returns for a fourth season.
- An executive assistant discovers that perks come with a price in "Her Deadly Sugar Daddy" (7 p.m., Lifetime).
- A murder has occult overtones on "Van der Valk" on "Masterpiece" (8 p.m., PBS, check local listings).
- "How It Really Happened" (8 p.m., HLN) recalls the sudden, shocking death of musician Tom Petty.
- Tariq becomes overwhelmed by his mother's legal bills on "Power Book II: Ghost" (7 p.m., Starz).
- A fateful roadtrip on "Lovecraft Country" (8 p.m., HBO).
- Richard's bills come due on the season finale of "Love Fraud" (8 p.m., Showtime).
- Catherine fights for her daughter's safety "The Vow" (9 p.m., HBO).
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!