Tune in for Sept. 21

Fox offers two new formulaic series

Kim Cattrall as a televangelist? The new series “Filthy Rich” (8 p.m., Fox) becomes the latest series set in the world of devotional broadcasting. Pitched as a soap opera very much in the “Desperate Housewives” mode, it has banished the word “subtle” from its good book.

Cattrall stars as Margaret Monreaux, who, with her husband, Eugene (Gerald McRaney), founded the Sunshine Network, offering a combination of scriptural teaching and “lifestyle” advice. Everything changes when Eugene’s private jet goes down somewhere in bayou country. Not only is Margaret an apparent widow, she’s confronted with the fact that Eugene fathered three illegitimate children and named them in his will.

Fox also debuts “L.A.’s Finest” (7 p.m.). Borrowed from the Spectrum streaming service, it’s an episodic police comedy-drama starring Gabrielle Union and Jessica Alba as beautiful buddy cops re-creating the wise-cracking patter and nonstop action of the “Bad Boys” franchise.