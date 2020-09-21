Tune in for Sept. 21

Fox offers two new formulaic series
Kim Cattrall as a televangelist? The new series “Filthy Rich” (8 p.m., Fox) becomes the latest series set in the world of devotional broadcasting. Pitched as a soap opera very much in the “Desperate Housewives” mode, it has banished the word “subtle” from its good book.
Cattrall stars as Margaret Monreaux, who, with her husband, Eugene (Gerald McRaney), founded the Sunshine Network, offering a combination of scriptural teaching and “lifestyle” advice. Everything changes when Eugene’s private jet goes down somewhere in bayou country. Not only is Margaret an apparent widow, she’s confronted with the fact that Eugene fathered three illegitimate children and named them in his will.
Fox also debuts “L.A.’s Finest” (7 p.m.). Borrowed from the Spectrum streaming service, it’s an episodic police comedy-drama starring Gabrielle Union and Jessica Alba as beautiful buddy cops re-creating the wise-cracking patter and nonstop action of the “Bad Boys” franchise.
Nancy McKenna (Alba) is a married officer with a precocious teen daughter who rattles on about feminist theory. Sydney Burnett (Union) is still a party girl, searching dating apps for the perfect one-night stand. Within seconds of their introduction, they’re knee-deep in a shootout at a convenience store, wisecracking about Syd’s failure to show up at Nancy’s book club.
Acorn premieres the anticipated second season of the Welsh police mystery “Bang,” from the production team behind “The Fall.”
The Raiders host the Saints in NFL Football (7 p.m., ABC).
TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS
A bad dream keeps Sam on the island on “The Third Day” (8 p.m., HBO).
The second season premiere of “Manhunt: Deadly Games” (9 p.m., CBS) recalls the Richard Jewell drama.
“Dateline” (9 p.m., NBC).
The “POV” (9 p.m., PBS, check local listings) documentary “In My Blood It Runs” follows a 10-year-old Australian Aboriginal boy.
Caitlin acts out on “We Are Who We Are” (9 p.m., HBO).
