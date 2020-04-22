TUNE IN TONIGHT: Apple TV+ streaming legal thriller

Fans of the old-fashioned legal thriller could do worse than the miniseries “Defending Jacob,” streaming its first three episodes on Apple TV+. Based on a novel by the same name by William Landay, “Jacob” stars Chris Evans (“Knives Out” and various Marvel films) and Michelle Dockery (“Downton Abbey”) as a handsome couple in an affluent Boston suburb.

He’s district attorney Andy Barber, and she’s his wife, Laurie. Early on, their son Jacob’s (Jaeden Martell) school goes into sudden lockdown. But rather than a shooter situation, it is revealed that one of his classmates’ body has been found in a nearby wood.

A miniseries of this nature requires a serious investment in time. I suggest you spend it elsewhere.

Also streaming on Apple TV+, “Beastie Boys Story” offers a variation on the documentary, with director Spike Jonze speaking directly to the audience, commenting on the film along with surviving band members Michael Diamond and Adam Horovitz.