TUNE IN TONIGHT: Apple TV+ streaming legal thriller

Fans of the old-fashioned legal thriller could do worse than the miniseries “Defending Jacob,” streaming its first three episodes on Apple TV+. Based on a novel by the same name by William Landay, “Jacob” stars Chris Evans (“Knives Out” and various Marvel films) and Michelle Dockery (“Downton Abbey”) as a handsome couple in an affluent Boston suburb.
He’s district attorney Andy Barber, and she’s his wife, Laurie. Early on, their son Jacob’s (Jaeden Martell) school goes into sudden lockdown. But rather than a shooter situation, it is revealed that one of his classmates’ body has been found in a nearby wood.
A miniseries of this nature requires a serious investment in time. I suggest you spend it elsewhere.
Also streaming on Apple TV+, “Beastie Boys Story” offers a variation on the documentary, with director Spike Jonze speaking directly to the audience, commenting on the film along with surviving band members Michael Diamond and Adam Horovitz.
Ricky Gervais returns to his series “After Life,” streaming on Netflix. He’s a distraught widower who turns his grief into a kind of “superpower,” the ability to say whatever’s on his mind because he’s long past caring. A role Gervais was born to play.
Also on Netflix, Chris Hemsworth stars as a mercenary in the 2020 thriller “Extraction.”
TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS
Second- and third-round choices emerge on the 2020 NFL Draft (6 p.m., ABC, ESPN, NFL).
Sports networks aren’t the only ones converging to offer quarantine comfort food. The 2005 adaptation of “Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire” (7 p.m.) can be seen on E!, Syfy and USA.
Dembe’s friend may be in danger on “The Blacklist” (7 p.m., NBC).
An angry teen enrolls at an all-girls school to gain proximity to the woman who abandoned her as an infant in the 2020 shocker “Remember Me, Mommy?” (7 p.m., LMN).
Harrison Ford stars in the retro-thrillers “Raiders of the Lost Ark” (7 p.m., Paramount) and “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom” (9:20 p.m., Paramount).
Stolen remains on “Magnum P.I.” (8 p.m., CBS).
Johnny Depp shows off his versatility in Tim Burton’s 2005 adaptation of “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” (8 p.m., Freeform) and as an undercover agent in the 1997 thriller “Donnie Brasco” (9 p.m., Sho2).
Fatal overdoses stalk the catwalk on “Blue Bloods” (9 p.m., CBS).
CULT CHOICE
The 1956 Douglas Sirk melodrama “There’s Always Tomorrow” (9 p.m., TCM) reunites Fred MacMurray and Barbara Stanwyck from Billy Wilder’s noir classic “Double Indemnity” (7 p.m., TCM).
