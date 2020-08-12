Tune In Tonight (Aug. 14, 2020): New streaming shows debut

Jason Sudeikis stars in "Ted Lasso," streaming today on Apple TV+. A fish-out-of-water tale that was reportedly developed to help sell American viewers on Premier League Football (known here as soccer,), "Lasso" offers a tepid new variation on the old adage that America and Britain are two cultures divided by a common language.
A genial college football, Lasso is hired by Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham), who is still seething from her husband's infidelities. Having received ownership of his Premier League British football team in their messy divorce, she proceeds to fire its boorish coach and hire Lasso. On the surface, she praises his inspirational skills. But we soon learn that she fully hopes Lasso's lack of knowledge of football rules, terminology and culture will utterly destroy the team, the "only thing her husband ever loved."
Filled with gee-shucks enthusiasm and a naivete about the world and human nature that would make Gomer Pyle or Forrest Gump look like Machiavelli, Lasso grows tiresome rather quickly.
- Disney+ begins streaming "The One and Only Ivan," a sentimental fantasy adaptation of the children's book by Katherine Applegate about a silverback gorilla taken from his jungle home to the circus. The voices of Sam Rockwell, Angelina Jolie, Danny DeVito and Helen Mirren are among those providing voices to cute talking animals.
- Also streaming, "World's Toughest Race: Eco-Challenge Fiji," debuts on Amazon Prime.
OTHER HIGHLIGHTS
- Viewers send in home videos for "The Greatest #AtHome Videos" (7 p.m., CBS).
- Wrestling action on "WWE Friday Night SmackDown" (7 p.m., Fox).
- Dean Cain hosts "Masters of Illusion" (7 and 7:30 p.m., CW).
- After orchestrating a "perfect" bank swindle, a suave businessman (Steve McQueen) falls for the insurance detective (Faye Dunaway) on his trail in the stylish 1968 thriller "The Thomas Crown Affair" (7 p.m., TCM).
- A drug smuggler crashes a wedding rehearsal on "Magnum P.I." (8 p.m., CBS, rerun).
- A pension beef turns ugly on "Blue Bloods" (9 p.m., CBS, rerun).
