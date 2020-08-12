Tune In Tonight (Aug. 14, 2020): New streaming shows debut

Jason Sudeikis stars in "Ted Lasso," streaming today on Apple TV+. A fish-out-of-water tale that was reportedly developed to help sell American viewers on Premier League Football (known here as soccer,), "Lasso" offers a tepid new variation on the old adage that America and Britain are two cultures divided by a common language.

A genial college football, Lasso is hired by Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham), who is still seething from her husband's infidelities. Having received ownership of his Premier League British football team in their messy divorce, she proceeds to fire its boorish coach and hire Lasso. On the surface, she praises his inspirational skills. But we soon learn that she fully hopes Lasso's lack of knowledge of football rules, terminology and culture will utterly destroy the team, the "only thing her husband ever loved."