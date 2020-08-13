Tune in Tonight (Aug. 15, 2020): Baseball, hockey, Hallmark on TV

Today's TV highlights include baseball, hockey and a Hallmark Channel romance:
- Major League Baseball (6 p.m., Fox) features the Red Sox and the Yankees.
- The Las Vegas Golden Knights and Chicago Blackhawks meet in NHL conference quarterfinal action (7 p.m., NBC).
- "Earthflight" (7 p.m., BBC America) follows bird migrations over Europe, from Hungary to Scotland.
- Daniel Radcliffe stars in the 2010 fantasy sequel "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1" (7 p.m., Bravo).
- Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson and Florence Pugh headline an ensemble cast in the 2019 adaptation of "Little Women" (7 p.m., Starz).
- A woman discovers that her daughter has fallen under the spell of another mother down the block in the 2020 shocker "Beware of Mom" (7 p.m., Lifetime).
- A couple bond as they find themselves attending four ceremonies over the course of a single month in the 2020 romance "Wedding Every Weekend" (8 p.m., Hallmark).
- Shirley MacLaine and Clint Eastwood star in the 1970 Western "Two Mules for Sister Sara" (8 p.m., Outdoor Channel).
- An earthquake rocks San Jose on "The Good Doctor" (9 p.m., ABC, rerun).
CULT CHOICE
Julia (Nina Foch), a private secretary, finds herself drugged and imprisoned by her dowager employer, who insists she is the wife of her son in the 1945 shocker "My Name Is Julia Ross" (9:15 p.m., TCM). Remade in 1987 as "Dead of Winter," starring Mary Steenburgen.
