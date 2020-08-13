Tune In Tonight (Aug. 16, 2020): HBO's 'Lovecraft Country' combines several genres

"Lovecraft Country" (8 p.m., HBO) combines racial oppression with the lurid fantasies of pulp novelist H.P. Lovecraft as it tells the story of Atticus Freeman (Jonathan Majors). He's a Black American soldier first seen engaged in furious trench warfare in a hyper-stylized black-and-white war movie. This quickly changes to color as monsters and UFOs appear.

The next time we see Freeman, he's on his way home from the Jim Crow South, traveling in the back of a bus to Chicago to help locate his missing father.

Quite a few bizarre events occur in this astounding pilot.The story blends real history of racist terrorism with supernatural horror. It's hardly subtle. But not easily forgotten.

OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

Updated repeat reports scheduled on "60 Minutes" (6 p.m., CBS) : The medical use of psychedelic drugs; corruption in Malta; a profile of Shakira.

: The medical use of psychedelic drugs; corruption in Malta; a profile of Shakira. The Philadelphia Flyers and Montreal Canadiens meet in NHL conference quarterfinal action (7 p.m., NBC).

Racial ferment roils Oxford on the eve of the 1970 elections on "Endeavor" on "Masterpiece" (8 p.m., PBS).

on Jamie's past resurfaces on "Yellowstone" (8 p.m., Paramount).

Ronnie's congregation provides both chastisement and support on "The Chi" (8 p.m., Showtime).

Aulus returns from the underworld on "Britannia" (8 p.m., Epix).

A Pulitzer Prize-winning author discusses the rise of authoritarianism and nationalism here and abroad on "Anne Applebaum, Twilight of Democracy" (9 p.m., CSPAN2).

Freddy and Baba believe another murder is necessary on "We Hunt Together" (9 p.m., Showtime).

