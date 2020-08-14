Tune In Tonight (Aug. 17, 2020): This is not a conventional Democratic Convention

Welcome to the coverage of a convention that practically nobody attends! As we've known for some time, due to COVID-19, the Democratic National Convention (9 p.m., CBS, NBC, ABC) will be a virtual affair, with few delegates or speakers present at the original convention site in Milwaukee.
"PBS Newshour" (7 p.m. on Channel 10, 8 p.m. on Channel 11) will begin coverage earlier, as will hosts on their respective Fox News, CNN and MSNBC series.
We all know 2020 has been a strange year. So strange, news has become the ratings star. Due to concerns about COVID-19 as well as the election and the dwindling number of new series on broadcast TV, the ratings for news has increased. ABC's David Muir has been hosting the most-watched show on all of television for many weeks and months in a row.
The networks may be underplaying their convention coverage, but viewers are clearly tuning in for news.
OTHER HIGHLIGHTS
- The 2018 adventure "Solo: A Star Wars Story" (6:30 p.m., TNT) offers a backstory explaining how and when Han met Chewbacca.
- A visit to Seattle/Tacoma on "American Ninja Warrior" (7 p.m., NBC, rerun).
- Confronting mooching relatives on "The Neighborhood" (7 p.m., CBS, rerun).
- A blaze traps a blind woman in her apartment on "9-1-1" (7 p.m., Fox, rerun).
- TCM dedicates 24 hours to the films of Maureen O'Hara, including "The Hunchback of Notre Dame" (7 p.m.), "Miracle on 34th Street" (9:15 p.m.) and the 1963 melodrama "Spencer's Mountain" (2:45 a.m.), which inspired "The Waltons" a decade later.
- "American Greed" (9 p.m., CNBC) profiles swindler John Bravata, who enticed more than 400 middle-class investors to put money in his real estate scam. Enticed by a free lunch and the promise of joining his "Billionaire Boys Club," many forked over their savings.
- "Bad Chad Customs" (9 p.m., Discovery) promises to transform a 1957 Cadillac into something out of this world. Am I the only one who has seen too many shows dedicated to reviving Detroit classics? How about a show dedicated to turning lemons into gold? A revved-up Yugo, anyone? Trick out a Pontiac Aztek!
CULT CHOICE
A genial private eye (Mickey Rourke) is hired by a Satanic figure (Robert De Niro) to look into a case with occult overtones in the lurid atmospheric 1987 shocker "Angel Heart" (7 p.m., Cinemax). Directed by Alan Parker, who died on July 31.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!