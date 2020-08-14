You are the owner of this article.
Tune In Tonight (Aug. 17, 2020): This is not a conventional Democratic Convention
Tune In Tonight (Aug. 17, 2020): This is not a conventional Democratic Convention

Welcome to the coverage of a convention that practically nobody attends! As we've known for some time, due to COVID-19, the Democratic National Convention (9 p.m., CBS, NBC, ABC) will be a virtual affair, with few delegates or speakers present at the original convention site in Milwaukee.

"PBS Newshour" (7 p.m. on Channel 10, 8 p.m. on Channel 11) will begin coverage earlier, as will hosts on their respective Fox News, CNN and MSNBC series.

We all know 2020 has been a strange year. So strange, news has become the ratings star. Due to concerns about COVID-19 as well as the election and the dwindling number of new series on broadcast TV, the ratings for news has increased. ABC's David Muir has been hosting the most-watched show on all of television for many weeks and months in a row. 

The networks may be underplaying their convention coverage, but viewers are clearly tuning in for news.

OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

  • The 2018 adventure "Solo: A Star Wars Story" (6:30 p.m., TNT) offers a backstory explaining how and when Han met Chewbacca.
  • A visit to Seattle/Tacoma on "American Ninja Warrior" (7 p.m., NBC, rerun).
  • Confronting mooching relatives on "The Neighborhood" (7 p.m., CBS, rerun). 
  • A blaze traps a blind woman in her apartment on "9-1-1" (7 p.m., Fox, rerun).
  • TCM dedicates 24 hours to the films of Maureen O'Hara, including "The Hunchback of Notre Dame" (7 p.m.), "Miracle on 34th Street" (9:15 p.m.) and the 1963 melodrama "Spencer's Mountain" (2:45 a.m.), which inspired "The Waltons" a decade later.
  • "American Greed" (9 p.m., CNBC) profiles swindler John Bravata, who enticed more than 400 middle-class investors to put money in his real estate scam. Enticed by a free lunch and the promise of joining his "Billionaire Boys Club," many forked over their savings.
  • "Bad Chad Customs" (9 p.m., Discovery) promises to transform a 1957 Cadillac into something out of this world. Am I the only one who has seen too many shows dedicated to reviving Detroit classics? How about a show dedicated to turning lemons into gold? A revved-up Yugo, anyone? Trick out a Pontiac Aztek!

CULT CHOICE

A genial private eye (Mickey Rourke) is hired by a Satanic figure (Robert De Niro) to look into a case with occult overtones in the lurid atmospheric 1987 shocker "Angel Heart" (7 p.m., Cinemax). Directed by Alan Parker, who died on July 31.

