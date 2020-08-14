Tune In Tonight (Aug. 17, 2020): This is not a conventional Democratic Convention

Welcome to the coverage of a convention that practically nobody attends! As we've known for some time, due to COVID-19, the Democratic National Convention (9 p.m., CBS, NBC, ABC) will be a virtual affair, with few delegates or speakers present at the original convention site in Milwaukee.

"PBS Newshour" (7 p.m. on Channel 10, 8 p.m. on Channel 11) will begin coverage earlier, as will hosts on their respective Fox News, CNN and MSNBC series.

We all know 2020 has been a strange year. So strange, news has become the ratings star. Due to concerns about COVID-19 as well as the election and the dwindling number of new series on broadcast TV, the ratings for news has increased. ABC's David Muir has been hosting the most-watched show on all of television for many weeks and months in a row.

The networks may be underplaying their convention coverage, but viewers are clearly tuning in for news.

