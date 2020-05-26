Tune in Tonight: Discovery and Science channels prepare for lift-off

Nothing says TV event quite like a countdown and blastoff.

“Space Launch Live: America Returns to Space” (1 p.m., Discovery, Science, TV-PG) will capture the launch of the mission to send veteran astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley to the International Space Station on a SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft. The launch will feature the Falcon 9 rocket and is the first manned space mission launched from the United States in nine years.

To commemorate the event, Discovery and Science will interview Elon Musk, the mercurial founder and chief engineer of SpaceX. Look for insight from “Mythbusters” star Adam Savage, former NASA engineer and YouTube sensation Mark Rober and others, as well as entertainment from Katy Perry.

This launch, mingling private companies and NASA, and blending journalistic coverage with music, razzle-dazzle and cheesecake, represents a brave new world of space exploration and its coverage.

Films as early as Stanley Kubrick’s 1968 gem “2001: A Space Odyssey” envisioned a place for company brands in outer space. And now that has come true. But not even HAL could have computed Katy Perry’s place in the cosmos.