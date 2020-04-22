TUNE IN TONIGHT: Football and drag queens and everything in between

What will fans watch instead of their favorite sports? Football fans can at least dream of games to come as they take in the 2020 NFL Draft (7 p.m., ABC, ESPN, NFL Network). Originally scheduled to take place at a Las Vegas venue, the draft will be presented from ESPN's Connecticut headquarters, where all concerned will practice appropriate social distancing. The event also features a "Draft-A-Thon" raising funds and celebrating first responders and health care workers at the frontlines of the fight against COVID-19.
Tonight's draft plays into another aspect of fandom: fantasy teams and leagues. How are they impacted by the absence of games? Will sports gravitate toward video and virtual games, dispensing with the "real thing" entirely?
HBO launches the new reality series "We're Here" (8 p.m., TV-MA). In each episode, three drag performers and experts will travel to small towns, adopt drag "daughters" and teach them their flamboyant ways in time for a one-night extravaganza.
TONIGHT'S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS
- On two helpings of "Last Man Standing" (Fox, TV-PG): a juicy secret (7 p.m.), career advice (7:30 p.m., r).
- Richard Dreyfuss won a Best Actor Oscar for his role in the 1977 comedy "The Goodbye Girl" (7 p.m., TCM, TV-MA), part of a night of Neil Simon movies.
- A conflict of interest on "Tommy" (9 p.m., CBS, TV-14).
- A party for Frankie on "Better Things" (9 p.m., FX, TV-MA).
CULT CHOICE
- Divine intervention turns a crooked politician (Walter Huston) into a benevolent dictator in the 1933 fantasy "Gabriel Over the White House" (3:15 p.m., TCM, TV-G).
LATE NIGHT
- "The Daily Show With Trevor Noah" (10 p.m., Comedy Central) practices social distancing. Kaley Cuoco is booked on "Conan" (10 p.m., TBS). Jimmy Fallon welcomes a guest to be named later from his home on "The Tonight Show" (10:35 p.m., NBC). Arnold Schwarzenegger appears on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" (10:35 p.m., ABC). Will Forte visits "Late Night With Seth Meyers" (11:35 a.m., r, NBC). Hugh Jackman appears on "The Late Late Show With James Corden" (11:35 a.m., CBS).
