TUNE IN TONIGHT: Football and drag queens and everything in between

What will fans watch instead of their favorite sports? Football fans can at least dream of games to come as they take in the 2020 NFL Draft (7 p.m., ABC, ESPN, NFL Network). Originally scheduled to take place at a Las Vegas venue, the draft will be presented from ESPN's Connecticut headquarters, where all concerned will practice appropriate social distancing. The event also features a "Draft-A-Thon" raising funds and celebrating first responders and health care workers at the frontlines of the fight against COVID-19.