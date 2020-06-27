Tune in Tonight for June 27

People with supernatural abilities fight a worldwide cult’s efforts to subvert their powers in the 2019 shocker “Doctor Sleep” (7 p.m., HBO).
Based on a novel by Stephen King, this film offers a sequel of sorts to his 1977 novel “The Shining” and its 1980 film adaptation. Ewan McGregor stars as a grown-up version of Danny, the little boy at the center of the original. Making and remaking adaptations of Stephen King novels has become a bit of a cottage industry in Hollywood. But “updating” movies by director Stanley Kubrick is another matter.
OTHER HIGHLIGHTSMusicians from around the world perform for COVID-related charities on “Global Goal: Unite for Our Future — The Concert” (6 p.m., NBC).
“America’s Funniest Videos” (6 p.m., ABC) glances back at its 30-year history of distracting clips, a tradition older than the internet or social media.
In a 2020 shocker, an editor returns from a vacation only to find he’s hired “The Wrong Housesitter” (6 p.m., Lifetime), who refuses to vacate the premises.
A matchmaker works overtime as Valentine’s Day approaches in the 2020 romance “Matching Hearts” (7 p.m., Hallmark).
A savant surgeon shows remarkable skills amid awkward interactions on “The Good Doctor” (8 p.m., ABC), an unabashedly sentimental series adapted from a Korean drama.
CULT CHOICED.A. Pennebaker captures Bob Dylan on tour at his most creative and mercurial (and arrogant) in the 1967 documentary “Don’t Look Back” (9 p.m. TCM), featuring appearances by Joan Baez, Donovan and The Animals’ Alan Price.
SERIES TV
A kidnapper hits close to home on “MacGyver” (7 p.m., CBS) ... Gordon Ramsay hosts “24 Hours to Hell and Back” (7 p.m., Fox).
A rich client may not be worth the money on “Magnum P.I.” (8 p.m., CBS) ... Will Arnett hosts “Lego Masters” (8 p.m., Fox) ... Fried food on “Shark Tank” (8 p.m., ABC).
“48 Hours” (9 p.m., CBS) ... A vintage helping of “Saturday Night Live” (9 p.m., NBC).
