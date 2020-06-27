Tune in Tonight for June 27

People with supernatural abilities fight a worldwide cult’s efforts to subvert their powers in the 2019 shocker “Doctor Sleep” (7 p.m., HBO).

Based on a novel by Stephen King, this film offers a sequel of sorts to his 1977 novel “The Shining” and its 1980 film adaptation. Ewan McGregor stars as a grown-up version of Danny, the little boy at the center of the original. Making and remaking adaptations of Stephen King novels has become a bit of a cottage industry in Hollywood. But “updating” movies by director Stanley Kubrick is another matter.

OTHER HIGHLIGHTSMusicians from around the world perform for COVID-related charities on “Global Goal: Unite for Our Future — The Concert” (6 p.m., NBC).

“America’s Funniest Videos” (6 p.m., ABC) glances back at its 30-year history of distracting clips, a tradition older than the internet or social media.

In a 2020 shocker, an editor returns from a vacation only to find he’s hired “The Wrong Housesitter” (6 p.m., Lifetime), who refuses to vacate the premises.

A matchmaker works overtime as Valentine’s Day approaches in the 2020 romance “Matching Hearts” (7 p.m., Hallmark).