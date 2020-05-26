Tune in Tonight: HBO Max jumps into crowded streaming market

That noise you may not have noticed Wednesday was the launch of HBO Max, a premium streaming network offering everything from HBO's past and present catalog as well as a wealth of Warner product.

HBO Max hoped to entice people to pony up the roughly $15 per month fee by arranging a first-ever "Friends" reunion. But that, like so many plans, has been scuttled by the COVID-19 contagion and the shuttering of production studios.

It hasn't been a good time to launch new services. Just ask the folks behind Quibi, the new service asking people to subscribe for roughly $5/month for a curated service of very short episodes, each ending in a cliffhanger. As if the world weren't already awash with videos from YouTube and TikTok.

TONIGHT'S HIGHLIGHTS