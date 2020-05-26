You are the owner of this article.
Tune in Tonight: HBO Max jumps into crowded streaming market
Tune in Tonight: HBO Max jumps into crowded streaming market

That noise you may not have noticed Wednesday was the launch of HBO Max, a premium streaming network offering everything from HBO's past and present catalog as well as a wealth of Warner product.

HBO Max hoped to entice people to pony up the roughly $15 per month fee by arranging a first-ever "Friends" reunion. But that, like so many plans, has been scuttled by the COVID-19 contagion and the shuttering of production studios.

It hasn't been a good time to launch new services. Just ask the folks behind Quibi, the new service asking people to subscribe for roughly $5/month for a curated service of very short episodes, each ending in a cliffhanger. As if the world weren't already awash with videos from YouTube and TikTok.

TONIGHT'S HIGHLIGHTS

  • Jimmy Kimmel hosts "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire" (7 p.m., ABC).
  • Tears flow on "Council of Dads" (7 p.m. NBC).
  • A eureka moment in the dentist's chair on "Young Sheldon" (7 p.m., CBS, rerun).
  • A look at the pandemic on Coronavirus: Facts and Fears: A CNN Global Town Hall (7 p.m.).
  • Making new friends on "Man With a Plan" (7:30 p.m., CBS).
  • From here to paternity on "Labor of Love" (8 p.m., Fox).
  • Battling the enemy within on "Blindspot" (8 p.m., NBC). 
  • Marjorie reaches out on "Mom" (8 p.m., CBS).
  • Maximum interest in miniature golf on "Holey Moley" (8 p.m., ABC).
  • Ex marks the spot on "Broke" (8:30 p.m., CBS).
  • Celebrities join the fun on "To Tell the Truth" (9 p.m., ABC).
  • A housing project horror on "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" (9 p.m., NBC, rerun).

CULT CHOICE

Joan Bennett and Edward G. Robinson co-star in "The Woman in the Window" (9 p.m., TCM) and "Scarlet Street" (10:45 p.m., TCM). Both films are directed by Fritz Lang and concern a naive good man caught up in the schemes of a seducer. 

