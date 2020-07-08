Tune in Tonight: HBO Max's maximum confusion

HBO Max introduces two new series, exclusive to subscribers of the premium service. "New" may be an exaggeration.

The miniseries "Expecting Amy" follows comedian Amy Schumer through her recent difficult pregnancy. If this all sounds familiar, it's because Schumer covered a lot of this material in her Netflix stand-up special, "Amy Schumer: Growing," released in April 2019.

HBO Max also premieres "Close Enough," an animated comedy exploring the world of an underemployed and underpaid video game developer, his wife and their friends. There is much talk about their underperforming children as well. The accent here is on the loud and rather obvious. Don't go thinking "Close" offers some commentary on our current economic conditions. It was developed for TBS in 2017, then shelved. "Not Good Enough for TBS": Now there's a selling point for HBO Max.

And HBO Max needs some selling, or at least some definition. Offering a wealth of programming, including the HBO library and Warner Media movies and assets, Max was launched on May 27. It had the misfortune of asking people to subscribe in the teeth of the pandemic and economic meltdown, and arrived after the fall launches of rival streaming services Disney+ and Apple TV+.