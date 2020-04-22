Tune in Tonight: HBO's 'Bad Education' is very good

“Bad Education” (7 p.m., HBO) is a finely observed drama set in small-town bureaucracy, proving once again that you don’t need superheroes, celebrities or billionaires to make stories interesting.

It helps to have a great cast. Hugh Jackman is cast wonderfully against type as Frank Tassone, the superintendent of schools in Roslyn, N.Y., a wealthy town on the North Shore of Long Island. Allison Janney plays his assistant superintendent, Pam Gluckin, who has made herself an indispensable cog in a well-oiled machine. Ray Romano returns to the Long Island setting of “Everybody Loves Raymond” to play school board president Bob Spicer.

A tale of class, greed and aspiration in a tight-knit community, “Bad Education” takes a darkly comic turn when a series of mishaps reveals a pattern of embezzlements. “Bad” also celebrates the diligent work of student journalists who dared challenge a prevailing atmosphere of boosterism to break a major story well ahead of the giants of the New York media.

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTSA surrogate faces dangers when she moves in with her unhinged client in the 2020 shocker “Dying for Motherhood” (7 p.m., Lifetime).