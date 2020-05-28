Tune In Tonight: Little League reruns and more 'Last Dance'

STREAMING OVERLOAD

HBO Max, a premium streaming network offering everything from HBO's past and present catalog as well as a wealth of Warner product, jumped into the crowded steaming universe earlier this week. Like Apple TV+, it promises to launch original shows as well. And like Apple's products, people may or may not notice them.

The Disney+ service, which launched last fall, had the advantage of including Marvel and "Star Wars" content and the family-friendly vault of Disney and Pixar films.

HBO Max hoped to entice people to pony up the roughly $15 per month fee by arranging a first-ever "Friends" reunion. But that, like so many great plans, has been scuttled by the COVID-19 contagion and the shuttering of production studios.

COVID-19 and quarantine has made people more likely to "binge" on lots of television. But gloomy economic prospects may also make people less ready to enter into new subscriptions.

It hasn't been a good time to launch new services. Just ask the folks behind Quibi, the new service asking people to subscribe for roughly $5/month for a curated service of very short episodes, each ending in a cliffhanger. As if the world weren't already awash with videos from YouTube and TikTok.