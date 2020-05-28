Tune In Tonight: Little League reruns and more 'Last Dance'

In the absence of new baseball games, ESPN2 glances back at the boys of summers past, presenting the Little League World Series from 2014 (6:30 p.m.) and 2012 (8:30 p.m.).
In other sports programming, ABC continues to re-air the acclaimed ESPN documentary series "The Last Dance" (7 and 8 p.m., ABC).
OTHER HIGHLIGHTS
- The voice of Steve Carell animates the 2013 sequel "Despicable Me 2" (7 p.m., NBC).
- A live-in childcare provider discovers that her employer's security obsession may be a tad unhealthy in the 2020 shocker "The Captive Nanny" (7 p.m., Lifetime).
- Natalie Portman and Jon Hamm star in the 2019 drama "Lucy in the Sky" (7 p.m., HBO).
- A bookstore owner clashes with an ambitious urban planner in the 2020 romance "The Story of Us" (8 p.m., Hallmark).
SERIES NOTES
Singles meet, dance and flirt in the failed reality series "Flirty Dancing" (7 p.m., Fox, rerun) ... news stories get the in-depth treatment on "48 Hours" (8 and 9 p.m., CBS) ... Lego enthusiasts get creative on "Lego Masters" (8 p.m., Fox, rerun) ... A vintage helping of "Saturday Night Live" (9 p.m., NBC, rerun).
STREAMING OVERLOAD
HBO Max, a premium streaming network offering everything from HBO's past and present catalog as well as a wealth of Warner product, jumped into the crowded steaming universe earlier this week. Like Apple TV+, it promises to launch original shows as well. And like Apple's products, people may or may not notice them.
The Disney+ service, which launched last fall, had the advantage of including Marvel and "Star Wars" content and the family-friendly vault of Disney and Pixar films.
HBO Max hoped to entice people to pony up the roughly $15 per month fee by arranging a first-ever "Friends" reunion. But that, like so many great plans, has been scuttled by the COVID-19 contagion and the shuttering of production studios.
COVID-19 and quarantine has made people more likely to "binge" on lots of television. But gloomy economic prospects may also make people less ready to enter into new subscriptions.
It hasn't been a good time to launch new services. Just ask the folks behind Quibi, the new service asking people to subscribe for roughly $5/month for a curated service of very short episodes, each ending in a cliffhanger. As if the world weren't already awash with videos from YouTube and TikTok.
Old-fashioned TV viewers aren't the only ones confused and uncertain about where all of this is heading. Just last week, Kevin Mayer, the head of streaming at Disney. left the Magic Kingdom to become CEO of TikTok, the Chinese-owned short viral video app that most of us never heard of a year ago. What's he know that we don't?
To add to the confusion, NBC-Universal will soon launch its streaming service, Peacock.
